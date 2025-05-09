'On Him It's Cute.' Shia LaBeouf Gets Real About Going Off The Rails At A Certain Point In Fame And How Timothée Chalamet's Comment About Wanting To Be Great Spoke To Him
Shia LaBeouf gets candid about his career.
Shia LaBeouf has had a rollercoaster of a career, and he’s opening up about its highs and lows. Now as he promotes his new project on the 2025 movie schedule, Henry Johnson, he’s getting candid about some of the lower moments and how he’s risen above them. And while explaining all of this, he also talked about why Timothée Chalamet's viral speech about greatness spoke to him.
During a Q&A, LaBeouf was asked about dropping out of the play Orphans in 2013, which he was set to work on with Alec Baldwin. He explained that the rehearsal space was “contentious” because he wanted to be accepted by his colleague, and he was feeling “insecure.” Meanwhile, he said the 30 Rock actor reportedly got “competitive.” Their relationship turned sour.
Eventually, the Holes actor left the production, and he explained that he didn’t exit this turbulent part of his life until he found religion. While speaking with THR about all this, he said that becoming a Catholic has changed the way he works, which led to his comments about Chalamet and greatness. He explained:
For context, when Timothée Chalamet won his SAG Award for his performance in A Complete Unknown (which he also got a 2025 Oscar nomination for), he used his time to give a speech about wanting to be one of the greats. Dropping names like Viola Davis, Michael Jordan and more, he confidently said:
Overall, the Dune actor’s speech was well-received, and many respected his bold goals. LaBeouf also completely understood the speech and could relate to it. However, he said that that kind of mentality “wasn’t cute” in his own career.
Going back to this story about Orphans, the Transformers star explained that when Alec Baldwin came in, it was after Al Pacino had dropped out, and he was “heartbroken." He was also "living in the park” and “on steroids.”
He was sleeping in Central Park for most of the play's prep period while his co-star had just started teaching at NYU. Things got contentious, however, they’re all good now, as The Peanut Butter Falcon actor explained:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
He went on to say that that fear made him “a piece of shit” and “not a nice guy.” However, finding religion helped him, and that brings us back around to how it helped him change the way he worked and his thoughts on Chalamet’s speech.
These days, Shia LaBeouf is working consistently, and as this interview showed, he’s being quite reflective on his career. So, if you’d like to see what he’s been up to lately, he has two projects on the 2025 calendar that you can check out now – Salvable, which was released on May 2 and is available for purchase on YouTube, and Henry Johnson, which comes out on May 9.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Someone Asked Ben Affleck How ‘Hollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor’ Is Doing, And He Had A Two-Word Response
After Being Disappointed By Civil War, I Watched Alex Garland's Warfare And I Think It's The Best Movie Of The Year So Far