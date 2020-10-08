Bill And Ted’s Alex Winter And More Pay Tribute To Eddie Van Halen

The loss of Eddie Van Halen is a loss not only for his friends and family but also for the millions around the world who loved his music. Among those who are mourning the loss of Eddie Van Halen are the people behind a film franchise in which the man was incredibly influential. Both Ed Solomon, the co-writer of the Bill & Ted movies, and co-star Alex Winter have spoken about just how much Eddie Van Halen meant to the movies and what an inspiration he was.