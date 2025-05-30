Songs From '80s Movies That Don't Get The Love They Should

The 1980s were the peak of movie soundtracks. It seemed like every single movie included a banger that became a hit on the pop charts. Sometimes, the biggest hits from those movies overshadow other great tunes. This list is all about those songs that we don't play as much, but we should. Songs from movies like Rocky IV that aren't by James Brown, or from The Lost Boys that don't involve shirtless saxophone players. Fire up your streaming service and start listening!

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

"Heavy Metal - Take A Ride" - Heavy Metal

The cult animated hit Heavy Metal has a bunch of great tunes in it. Sammy Hagar, Blue Öyster Cult, Devo, and others all have great tunes. One of the best, if not the best, is "Heavy Metal - Take A Ride" by former Eagles guitarist Don Felder. Felder never got the appreciation he deserved as a songwriter in the Eagles, and he shows why he should have with this classic.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

"A Hazy Shade Of Winter" - Less Than Zero

The Bangles' cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic folk tune "A Hazy Shade Of Winter" takes on a real 1980s urgency in Less Than Zero. It is a completely transformed tune that fits the vibe of the movie exceptionally well. It's a movie about yuppie excesses, and the driving beat The Bangles achieved is pitch-perfect.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

"Ghostbusters" - Ghostbusters 2

Everyone remembers Ray Parker's "Ghostbusters" from the first Ghostbusters movie, but far fewer people know the song by the same name by Run DMC from the sequel. I dare say it's an even better song (though that's not taking away from Parker's classic). Of course, it borrows heavily from the original, lyrically and musically.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

"You're The Best" - The Karate Kid

There is no question that the biggest and most enduring hit from The Karate Kid is "Cruel Summer" by Bananarama. There is another banger on the sountrack though, "You're The Best" by Joe "Bean" Joe "Bean" Esposito. I'll bet you're humming it right now, but when was the last time you listened?

(Image credit: MGM)

"To Live And Die In L.A." - To Live And Die In L.A.

To Live And Die In L.A. is a mostly forgotten movie from the '80s, and Wang Chung isn't nearly as remembered as they should be either. "Everybody Have Fun Tonight" is great and all, but their theme song, "To Live And Die In L.A.," is just as good.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Love on a Real Train" - Risky Business

German electronic pioneers Tangerine Dream were all over the soundtracks of '80s movies. One of their best soundtracks was the one they wrote for Risky Business. Everyone remembers Bob Seger blasting as Tom Cruise danced in his tighty whities, but fewer remember the trippy electro soundtrack by Tangerine Dream, especially the song played during the train sequence.

(Image credit: MGM/UA Entertainment Company)

"Burning Heart" - Rocky IV

Every 4th of July, James Brown's "Living In America" from Rocky IV can be heard coming from backyards across the country. There is another song from the movie, played during the epic training montage in Siberia, called "Burning Heart" by Survivor. Survivor, of course, is most remembered for another movie in the Rocky franchise, "Eye of the Tiger" from Rocky III.

(Image credit: Paramount)

"Shakedown" - Beverly Hills Cop II

The first Beverly Hills Cop is a movie with some amazing music moments. The sequel, which is just as funny, doesn't have as good of a soundtrack, with the exception of Bob Seger's "Shakedown." It matches anything from the first movie, for sure. It was even nominated for an Oscar.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

"Restless Heart" - The Running Man

John Parr had one of the biggest hits of the '80s with the theme to St. Elmo's Fire, but that wasn't the only banger he wrote for a movie. "Restless Heart" from The Running Man proved even '80s movies about dystopian futures could produce hit songs that ooze 1980s." You might not remember it from the movie, but it's classic '80s cheese, in the best way.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

There aren't any hits in Revenge of the Nerds, but there are some really memorable tunes. One of those, the best one, is "One Foot In Front Of The Other" by the band Bone Symphony, who really only had this one song. The movie may have been "canceled" (for good reason), but the song lives on!

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want" - Pretty In Pink

The Smiths are one of the most revered bands of the 1980s. They are probably more popular today than they were even at their peak. Like so many other great wave bands, they are featured in a great John Hughes movie, Pretty In Pink, with their song "Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want." It's not the biggest hit from the movie, but it's a total '80s classic.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

"For Your Eyes Only" - For Your Eyes Only

Of all the many theme songs from James Bond movies, this song from the Roger Moore era is often forgotten. "For Your Eyes Only," from the movie of the same name, performed by Sheena Easton, is one of the mellower tunes in Bond history, and it's sneaky great.

(Image credit: MGM/UA Entertainment Co.)

"You Can Leave Your Hat On" - 9 1/2 Weeks

9 1/2 Weeks was a cultural phenomenon when it was released in 1986. It featured a legendary soundtrack, and, in my opinion, the best song on it is "You Can Leave Your Hat On," performed by Joe Cocker. The song was written by the great Randy Newman (of "You Got A Friend In Me" fame) and appears in one of the most memorable scenes in the steamy movie.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"Cry Little Sister" - The Lost Boys

Everyone remembers the sweaty, shirtless saxophone player in The Lost Boys who still believes (Tim Cappello), but do you remember "Cry Little Sister" by Gerard McMahon? It's a banger too. Frankly, it's a little better than "I Still Believe," but not nearly as remembered, for obvious reasons.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

"We Are Not Alone" - The Breakfast Club

Simple Minds had a huge, worldwide hit with "Don't You (Forget About Me)" from The Breakfast Club soundtrack. It's a song that has remained beloved, especially by Gen X, ever since. Karla Devito had another song on the soundtrack, featured in the scene with Emilio Estevez dancing around the library, called "We Are Not Alone" that also deserves some love from Gen X.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Playing With The Boys" - Top Gun

Okay, we admit this one might be a stretch, because the entire soundtrack to Top Gun is pretty well loved by millions. Still, "Playing With The Boys" by Kenny Loggins is far less remembered than his other song on the album, "Danger Zone," or the love theme from the movie, "Take My Breath Away" by Berlin. Everyone remembers the volleyball scene, but it's not because of the music,

(Image credit: Prime Video)

"Cat People" - Cat People

Cat People is a wild movie, with a wild soundtrack by the legendary Giorgio Moroder. The theme song was co-written by Moroder and the equally legendary David Bowie, who also sang it. Is it the best Bowie tune ever? Well, no, but come on! It's Bowie and Moroder together! That alone is reason to still be talking about this song today.

(Image credit: TriStar)

"All She Wants To Do Is Dance" - Real Genius

This one is a little bit of a fudge, as "All She Wants To Do Is Dance" was pretty much simultaneously released as a single by Don Henley and appeared in the soundtrack to Real Genius. It's not the most talked-about song in the movie, however, so in that respect, it'll stay on the list. Everyone remembers the popcorn scene in Real Genius and the Tears for Fears song that follows it ("Everybody Wants To Rule The World"), but fewer remember this Henley hit playing during the party scene in the school lecture hall.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Stir It Up" - Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop has a banging soundtrack featuring The Pointer Sisters, Glenn Frey, Rick James, and, of course, composer Harold Faltermeyer with his "Axel F." Patti LaBelle has two songs that are less remembered, and of the two, "Stir It Up" is my favorite.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

"Glory Of Love" - The Karate Kid Part II

I'll admit it, I randomly heard this song recently, and it inspired this whole list. The "Glory Of Love" was a giant hit for Peter Cetera when it was released in 1986 on The Karate Kid Part II soundtrack. It hit #1 on the Billboard charts, and it was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. So why isn't it as remember today? It's a mystery to me.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

"Eighties" - Weird Science

John Hughes had a knack for including some really great up-and-coming bands on his soundtracks, and Killing Joke, with their song "Eighties," is a perfect example. It was right as the band was breaking big, and the song, though less remembered than Oingo Boingo's theme song from Weird Science, is excellent.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"Mr. Night" - Caddyshack

There's a reason Kenny Loggins is so beloved for his soundtracks in the '80s. One of his biggest hits, "I'm Alright," comes from the Caddyshack soundtrack. It's not the only song he has on the album, though. He has a total of four tracks in the movie, and the best, including "I'm Alright," is "Mr. Night," which can be heard when the caddies hit the pool.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

"Oh I Love You So" - Cocktail

The Cocktail soundtrack was one of the best-selling albums of 1988, with almost 6 million in sales, and it reached the top ten on the charts of multiple countries. It was anchored with the late-era Beach Boys hit "Kokomo" and Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry Be Happy," but it also features a lilting little ditty called "Oh I Love So" by Preston Smith, and it's just as fun as those two other tunes.

(Image credit: Universal)

"Somebody's Baby" - Fast Times At Ridgemont High

If you ask someone to name one song from Fast Times At Ridgemont High, the odds are almost all of them will say "Moving In Stereo" by The Cars. Maybe a few people mention "Goodbye, Goodbye" by Oingo Boingo. Fewer people will say "Somebody's Baby" by Jackson Browne, which seems to be a forgotten classic for many people.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

"Bring On The Dancing Horses" - Pretty In Pink

It's hardly a surprise to see John Hughes movies on this list, as he really put together some great soundtracks. Pretty In Pink is a perfect example, as it produced the hits like "If You Leave" for Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark and a re-recorded version of the song the movie was named after, "Pretty In Pink" by The Psychedelic Furs. It also produced a minor his for Echo & The Bunnymen, "Bring On The Dancing Horses."

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

"Helplessly In Love" - Dragnet

If you wonder why people want to see Tom Hanks go back to pure comedies, check out Dragnet. It's not the best movie in his filmography, but he is really funny in it. It also features a great, forgotten song, "Helplessly In Love" by New Edition.

(Image credit: Atlantic Releasing Corporation)

"Unbelievable" - Night Of The Comet

Night Of The Comet is an '80s cable classic. No one saw it in theaters, but everyone saw it on TV in the months following its release. It's a cheesy movie that has become a minor cult classic in the four decades since its release. "Unbelievable" by the short-lived and obscure band Revolver shares that '80s cheese DNA in all the best ways.

(Image credit: Sony)

"After All" - Chances Are

What happens when you team up the great Peter Cetera with the legendary Cher? The love theme from the forgotten Robert Downey, Jr. movie Chances Are. The song, "After All," was good enough to be nominated for an Oscar, but you never see it on any playlists from the '80s, and it should be!

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

"Thunder In Your Heart" - Rad

Anyone who grew up in the 1980s dreamed about riding a BMX like the characters in Rad. That also meant bouncing on one tire to the tune of "Thunder In Your Heart" by John Farnham.

(Image credit: Paramount)

"Far From Over" - Staying Alive

The soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever is one of the best-selling albums of all time and is one of the most beloved of all time. It was a cultural bombshell in the '70s, along with the film that made John Travolta a movie star. The sequel, Staying Alive, was pretty much the opposite of Saturday Night Fever in every way, especially the soundtrack. However, "Far From Over" by Frank Stallone, whose brother Sylvester directed the movie, is a certified banger.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

"Cheer Down" - Lethal Weapon 2

It's pretty astounding that a song by a former Beatle, in a movie as popular as Lethal Weapon, wouldn't be a more remembered hit, but here we are. The crying guitar in "Cheer Down" can only be one guitar player, the legendary George Harrison. The song is pure Harrison and should be as appreciated as his bigger hits.