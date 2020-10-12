Stephen King Went To The Movie Theater And Says He Feels ‘Terrible’ About What He Witnessed

More recently he’s been seeing a huge boom in his books being adapted to both TV and the big screen. On the latter front Firestarter will soon be getting the remake treatment, as Zac Efron has signed on to play one of the lead roles and his novel Revival will soon be getting an adaptation from Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game director Mike Flanagan. Hopefully, by the time those movies are ready to be released Stephen King can go watch them in a theater packed full of people.