That Time Ben Affleck’s ‘Potty Mouth’ Almost Cost Him A Classic Role

Kevin Smith loves to talk. He also loves to swear. And when you land on the sweet spot where Kevin Smith gets to talk about swearing, especially in his classic films, that’s where the best stories come from. The Clerks and Chasing Amy writer-director is reminiscing these days about Mallrats, his lewd and funny hangout comedy that actually turns 25 years old this year. (WHAT?!) Looking back over the making of the movie on behalf of an oral history for EW, Smith rattles off a few stories you might have heard before. Shannen Doherty helped get the movie made by agreeing to star in it. Jason Lee was a professional skateboarder before he took a chance to Brody in the movie. But this one, about Ben Affleck, as new to me and really worth a share.