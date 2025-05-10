Ben Affleck Is Allegedly ‘Determined’ To Find Love Again, But There’s Apparently One ‘Obstacle’ In His Way

Following the high-profile end of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is staying production. The actor/director/producer has a packed 2025 movie schedule and beyond. All the while, that reportedly isn’t stopping the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker from wanting something more personal: love, and maybe even more kids. However, according to a source close to the A-lister, one “obstacle” is in his way.

Rumors continue to swirl around the Good Will Hunting alum in the aftermath of his relationship with JLo. It was just recently alleged that he wants a partner who's "independent" and supportive of his sobriety. Per a new report from InTouch Weekly, Affleck continues to privately express a desire to settle down again following his latest split. A source told the outlet that despite the ups and downs of his romantic past, Affleck is still holding out hope for a long-term relationship with someone he considers an equal:

No matter what Ben says, the fact is he is most happy when he’s in a long term relationship with somebody he respects and sees as an equal. He’s already had that a handful of times in his life, and he’s determined to find another relationship like that again, and have more kids if he can.

More on Ben Affleck and Britney Spears (Image credit: Amazon MGM/NBC) ‘A Weird Kind Of Unintentional But Collective Cruelty.’ Ben Affleck Has A Lot Of Empathy For Britney Spears And What She’s Gone Through In The Press

The 52-year-old actor and director has undoubtedly had a high-profile romantic history, all the way back from his early days with Gwyneth Paltrow to two chapters with Jennifer Lopez and his decade-long marriage to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. But, reportedly, the Gone Girl actor isn’t looking to repeat his past patterns of dating younger women or short-term flings. This time, the source says, he's aiming for someone closer to his own age and with more shared life experience.

Still, there’s allegedly one major roadblock to his hopes for future love: work. Ben Affleck’s career has entered a demanding new phase. As co-founder and studio head of Artists Equity (the production company he launched with longtime friend Matt Damon), the actor is reportedly juggling a heavy slate of producing and directing duties. As for how that workload is now allegedly the biggest barrier to any serious romantic future for Hollywood's most eligible bachelor, the source continued:

The huge obstacle standing in front of Ben’s future plans, and even the sheer idea that he can raise more kids, is his insane work schedule and new role as a studio chief in his and Matt Damon‘s company, Artists Equity. Ben has more employees to worry about than ever before and he’s juggling a number of different film projects as producer and director.

The demanding grind of daily life supposedly leaves little room for romance, making it nearly impossible for the two-time Oscar winner find a partner without some assistance. According to an insider, the star cannot maintain this pace if finding a partner is on their to-do list:

Eventually, he’s going to have to keep normal hours if he wants any kind of love life, but right now he’s up to his chin in work commitments and if he wants a date, he needs somebody to set it up for him because he’s just not in the mode to go out and mingle.

For now, Affleck’s love life might be on pause but, if the reports are accurate, he’s not giving up on the idea of finding the right person. He’ll just have to wait for the right time, and maybe a little help setting it up.

What should have fans pleased, though, is the fact that Ben Affleck’s back in action, at least on the big screen if not in his personal dating life. His latest film, The Accountant 2, is making waves among critics, with many calling it a worthy sequel to the 2016 hit. You can check the film out in theaters now, Also, if you’re looking to revisit where it all began, the original Accountant is currently streaming for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription.