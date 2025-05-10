Ben Affleck Is Allegedly ‘Determined’ To Find Love Again, But There’s Apparently One ‘Obstacle’ In His Way

News
By published

Affleck’s apparently ready for romance, there is just one problem.

Ben Affleck in Dunkin Donuts commercial
(Image credit: Dunkin Donuts)

Following the high-profile end of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is staying production. The actor/director/producer has a packed 2025 movie schedule and beyond. All the while, that reportedly isn’t stopping the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker from wanting something more personal: love, and maybe even more kids. However, according to a source close to the A-lister, one “obstacle” is in his way.

Rumors continue to swirl around the Good Will Hunting alum in the aftermath of his relationship with JLo. It was just recently alleged that he wants a partner who's "independent" and supportive of his sobriety. Per a new report from InTouch Weekly, Affleck continues to privately express a desire to settle down again following his latest split. A source told the outlet that despite the ups and downs of his romantic past, Affleck is still holding out hope for a long-term relationship with someone he considers an equal:

No matter what Ben says, the fact is he is most happy when he’s in a long term relationship with somebody he respects and sees as an equal. He’s already had that a handful of times in his life, and he’s determined to find another relationship like that again, and have more kids if he can.

More on Ben Affleck and Britney Spears

Ben Affleck in The Acoountant 2, Britney Spears on The Tonight Show

(Image credit: Amazon MGM/NBC)

‘A Weird Kind Of Unintentional But Collective Cruelty.’ Ben Affleck Has A Lot Of Empathy For Britney Spears And What She’s Gone Through In The Press

The 52-year-old actor and director has undoubtedly had a high-profile romantic history, all the way back from his early days with Gwyneth Paltrow to two chapters with Jennifer Lopez and his decade-long marriage to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. But, reportedly, the Gone Girl actor isn’t looking to repeat his past patterns of dating younger women or short-term flings. This time, the source says, he's aiming for someone closer to his own age and with more shared life experience.

Still, there’s allegedly one major roadblock to his hopes for future love: work. Ben Affleck’s career has entered a demanding new phase. As co-founder and studio head of Artists Equity (the production company he launched with longtime friend Matt Damon), the actor is reportedly juggling a heavy slate of producing and directing duties. As for how that workload is now allegedly the biggest barrier to any serious romantic future for Hollywood's most eligible bachelor, the source continued:

The huge obstacle standing in front of Ben’s future plans, and even the sheer idea that he can raise more kids, is his insane work schedule and new role as a studio chief in his and Matt Damon‘s company, Artists Equity. Ben has more employees to worry about than ever before and he’s juggling a number of different film projects as producer and director.

The demanding grind of daily life supposedly leaves little room for romance, making it nearly impossible for the two-time Oscar winner find a partner without some assistance. According to an insider, the star cannot maintain this pace if finding a partner is on their to-do list:

Eventually, he’s going to have to keep normal hours if he wants any kind of love life, but right now he’s up to his chin in work commitments and if he wants a date, he needs somebody to set it up for him because he’s just not in the mode to go out and mingle.

For now, Affleck’s love life might be on pause but, if the reports are accurate, he’s not giving up on the idea of finding the right person. He’ll just have to wait for the right time, and maybe a little help setting it up.

What should have fans pleased, though, is the fact that Ben Affleck’s back in action, at least on the big screen if not in his personal dating life. His latest film, The Accountant 2, is making waves among critics, with many calling it a worthy sequel to the 2016 hit. You can check the film out in theaters now, Also, if you’re looking to revisit where it all began, the original Accountant is currently streaming for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription.

TOPICS
Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

I Think Reservoir Dogs Is A Perfect Debut For 5 Reasons

There's One James Bond Scene I Would Never Have Guessed Daniel Craig Actually Shot, And I Need To Talk About It

I Was Convinced I Knew Who'd Die After Fire Country's Season 3 Finale, But The Cast's Comments Are Making Me Unsure
See more latest
Most Popular
Jake and another firefighter holding Bode back as he looks at a burning building.
I Was Convinced I Knew Who'd Die After Fire Country's Season 3 Finale, But The Cast's Comments Are Making Me Unsure
At a football game, Bane (Tom Hardy) addressed the crowd through a microphone, bundled up in a winter coat and mask.
Tom Hardy Has A Funny Response After Admitting Fans Ask Him All The Time To Do The Bane Voice
Don Johnson, Sean Teale, Joshua Jackson and Phillipa Soo are shown in the trailer for ABC&#039;s Doctor Odyssey.
Doctor Odyssey’s Fate Is Still Unknown Heading Into Season Finale, And I’m Starting To Worry About The Fate Of One Character
Daniel Craig smiles while laughing in an interrogation in No Time To Die.
There's One James Bond Scene I Would Never Have Guessed Daniel Craig Actually Shot, And I Need To Talk About It
Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson in Good Burger 2
Yes, People Call Kenan Thompson Kel All The Time. The SNL Icon Reveals How He Feels About The Fan Mixup
From left to right: Sheryl Lee Ralph holding Ava&#039;s shoulder, Tyler James Williams looking down, Janelle James looking forward, Lisa Ann Walter hiding behind Janelle&#039;s shoulder, Quinta Brunson looking scared and Chris Perfetti gasping.
There Was A Pretty Cool Easter Egg With Ava's Firing And Rehiring On Abbott Elementary That You May Not Have Noticed
Jumba looks back in worry, as Pleakley admires his wig in a mirror in Lilo &amp; Stitch.
While Lilo And Stitch's Director Tried To Stick To Pleakley's Roots, There's A Solid Reason Behind The Character's Big Change
Alexandra Daddario in The White Lotus and Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You
After Alexandra Daddario Rocked A Cotton Candy Dress, Sydney Sweeney Wore The Perfect Pink Version
Tom Segura pictured in a cowboy costume in Bad Thoughts, shown next to Jason Momoa looking grumpy during a conversation in A Minecraft Movie.
That Time Jason Momoa Canceled A Netflix Appearance While Naked In The Bathtub
Universal Orlando Sign in the rain
My Favorite Rollercoaster Just Got Named The World’s Best (Again), And I Can’t Tell You How Happy That Makes Me