How To Watch Antebellum On Streaming

When Antebellum Will Be Available For Purchase

If you don't want to take the premium VOD route and would prefer to hold out until you can purchase Antebellum outright, you won't have to wait too much longer to do so. The movie will be available digitally as well as on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 3, 2020. This also likely means that you will be able to rent Antebellum on any of the streaming platforms mentioned above (as well as others) on or around that time, presumably at a normal rental price, though specifics on the pricing for that have not been made available.

The physical releases will also include some never-before-seen bonus scenes as well as other special features that help viewers uncover clues to solve the mystery that is Antebellum's plot.