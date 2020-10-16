Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How Netflix's Hubie Halloween Accidentally Got One Local News Anchor Fired

Hubie Halloween Adam Sandler shocked on someone's doorstep

Occasionally in the modern world people are fired for reasons that are offbeat and unusual. But for former Boston news anchor Alaina Pinto, the reason she lost her seat at the 7 News desk is one of the most interesting: she landed a cameo in Netflix’s latest holiday offering, Hubie Halloween. While the story that follows isn’t one of malicious intent, it’s certainly an interesting scenario to occur in a world where news professionals like CNN’s Wolf Blitzer can pop up in a Mission: Impossible movie.

With the film’s debut landing on Netflix last week, a chain of events was apparently offset that led to Pinto’s termination from her position in the Boston news community. Surprisingly, playing a small part as a news anchor in the fictional world of Hubie Halloween was apparently a big no-no, and Alaina Pinto explained why in a series of messages she posted on Twitter. The story behind her firing is as follows:

Hi Friends! I have some news to share. Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween. In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved. Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright!

It’s certainly not good news that a small cameo in Hubie Halloween ended up costing Alaina Pinto her job. However, in the terms that she laid out above, the cause for termination is something that unfortunately the world is not privy to. Coming down to contract clauses that were accidentally violated, it’s not like Pinto was let go from her post because she merely decided to be in the wrong movie. Though, if we’re being honest, her cameo does serve one of the funniest running gags present in Hubie Halloween.

Throughout the entirety of Hubie Halloween, there’s a recurring joke about how after her Suicide Squad costume’s debut, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has become quite the popular choice of Halloween wardrobe. Which cues a torrent of characters, Alaina Pinto’s cameo included, wearing variants of that same outfit throughout the Adam Sandler Halloween comedy. It’s a fun joke that helps nail the true seasonal spirit the film, and it works like a charm.

Alaina Pinto’s acceptance of the Hubie Halloween gig shows us just how fun it must be to take part in an Adam Sandler comedy. It’s unfortunate that she is no longer with her previous employer as a result, but the silver lining is that should Ms. Pinto want to get into the world of acting, she does have a pretty killer reference to put on her resume. Hubie Halloween is now available on Netflix’s streaming library, with plenty of easter eggs and running gags for audiences to dig into. But don’t forget to check out what else is on the horizon, courtesy of the 2020 release schedule. Moviegoers cannot survive on Hubie Halloween alone.

Up Next

How Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween Landed One Of Its Funniest Cameos
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Armie Hammer Had A Very Funny Reason For Not Watching Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca news 15h Armie Hammer Had A Very Funny Reason For Not Watching Alfred Hitchcock’s Rebecca Sarah El-Mahmoud
Netflix Is Adding Another Teen Vampire Drama On Top Of Legacies And Vampire Diaries television 17h Netflix Is Adding Another Teen Vampire Drama On Top Of Legacies And Vampire Diaries Laura Hurley
The Trial Of The Chicago 7: 5 Things To Know About The Case Before You Watch The Netflix Movie news 18h The Trial Of The Chicago 7: 5 Things To Know About The Case Before You Watch The Netflix Movie Philip Sledge

Trending Movies

American Psycho Apr 14, 2000 American Psycho Rating TBD
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Antebellum Sep 18, 2020 Antebellum 5
Wait, Is Tatiana Maslany Not Playing She-Hulk For Disney+ After All? TBD Wait, Is Tatiana Maslany Not Playing She-Hulk For Disney+ After All? Rating TBD
Kelly Clarkson Comforting An Emotional Hoda On TV Will Give You All The Feels TBD Kelly Clarkson Comforting An Emotional Hoda On TV Will Give You All The Feels Rating TBD
The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney Admits He Missed Original Co-Stars In James Gunn’s Movie TBD The Suicide Squad’s Jai Courtney Admits He Missed Original Co-Stars In James Gunn’s Movie Rating TBD
Below Deck Season 8: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Returning Bravo Series TBD Below Deck Season 8: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Returning Bravo Series Rating TBD
Wonder Woman: How Diana Prince Will Change In Zack Snyder’s Justice League TBD Wonder Woman: How Diana Prince Will Change In Zack Snyder’s Justice League Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information