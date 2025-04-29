Nathan Fielder Just Used His HBO Show The Rehearsal To Call Out His Former TV Bosses At Paramount For Removing A TV Episode

News
By published

Mr. Fielder's latest series continues to go to some wild places.

Nathan Fielder sits apprehensively in an ornate chair in The Rehearsal S2 E2 - &quot;Star Potential.&quot;
(Image credit: Blow Out Productions/HBO)

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn't watched the latest episode of The Rehearsal on HBO or with a Max subscription.

Deadpan comedian Nathan Fielder's recent return to HBO for his acclaimed series The Rehearsal has added some unique cringe to the 2025 TV schedule. Continuing his style of reality-blurring humor that pushes the limits of comedy and comfort, Fielder offers no shortage of examples that show off his signature tone on screen. But the most recent case has ruffled some feathers, as a controversial gag from the latest episode put Paramount+ firmly in the spotlight. Or is it the crosshairs?

Paramount+ Removed An Episode Of Nathan For You About Antisemitism

Apparently, Paramount+’s removal of the Nathan For You episode “Horseback Riding/Man Zone” was a partial inspiration for the episode “Star Potential" — here's how to watch The Rehearsal Season 2. According to reporting from EW, the choice was made “after a standards review” of the 2015 installment, which contained a subplot where Fielder tried to create a sports apparel brand named “Arctic Ice,” which lampooned antisemitism in the fashion world.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Whether you want Nathan For You, or The Rehearsal to be streaming on your TV on demand, a Max subscription is something you should greatly consider. For as little as $9.99 a month for with ads, and with three more premium tiers available, you can even choose how you enjoy these series that blur the lines between humor and commentary,

View Deal

For those not familiar with the story, Nathan Fielder was inspired to start a brand after his\preferred brand of soft shell jacket was outed as the product of a Holocaust denying CEO. Culminating in a sales pitch that integrated a fair amount of Nazi symbology, the brand naturally never took off. That factor is probably what led to the “sensitivities” that were cited in Fielder’s account on The Rehearsal; which led to a wild dramatized “reenactment” of a meeting that the creator wished he’d had with Paramount.

Which, as you can see in the photo below, doubled down on the joke from Nathan For You’s “missing” episode:

The fabricated Paramount Plus Germany offices, shown with huge banners, in The Rehearsal S2 E2 - "Star Potential."

(Image credit: Blow Out Productions/HBO)

Admittedly, this is a decision that may inspire a reaction similar to that of the critically-divided Showtime series The Curse, which also starred Fielder. However, I think the full resolution of this plotline refreshes this joke, as if you look closely, Paramount+ isn’t the only target on the range.

Cameron Barsanti pictured in a Summit Ice commercial in Nathan For You S3 E2 - "Horseback Riding/Man Zone."

(Image credit: Blow Out Productions/Comedy Central)

The Rehearsal’s Joke About Nathan For You’s Missing Episode Came Full Circle Pretty Brilliantly

Digging a little deeper into the joke presented in The Rehearsal’s “Star Potential” episode, I think it appears that the joke is ultimately on Nathan Fielder himself. While he was clearly upset about this choice, the way that Mr. Fielder exercised his opinion was also pretty self reflexive.

The ultimate finger pointed in the room was aimed straight at himself, as shown in this dialogue delivered by the fake Paramount+ exec - played by The Man in the High Castle vet John Hans Tester:

You designed this office to look like a war room. Dressed me to look like a Nazi. Pretending to want feedback, but you don’t actually want to get the Paramount Plus perspective, or the German perspective. … You’re just a man with a grudge, using his television show to smear us, instead of trying to understand us.

It’s certainly a lot to take in, especially with a 60 Minutes segment on Bill Owens’ resignation calling Paramount executives out for its own reasons.

John Hans Tester looking upset as he sits in The Rehearsal S2 E2 - "Star Potential."

(Image credit: Blow Out Productions/HBO)

But for now, the ultimate ruling on how to take this joke lies with you, the audience. So if you want to get in on the joke, you can stream Nathan For You in the same place new episodes of The Rehearsal land, after debuting on Sundays at 10:30 PM ET: through the comfort of a Max subscription.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

After Matlock's Shocking Season 1 Finale, I Have Exactly 7 Questions That Need To Be Answered In Season 2

‘It’s Like Dick Van Dyke And David Beckham Had A Baby.’ Adam Levine Debuts New Hair For The Voice Playoffs, But What Color Is That?

I Just Found Out Ben Stiller And Robin Williams Helped Superman's Jimmy Olsen Actor Land His Prom Date, And They’re My Heroes For Making This Happen
See more latest
Most Popular
Ben Stiller and Robin Williams in Night at the Museum.
I Just Found Out Ben Stiller And Robin Williams Helped Superman's Jimmy Olsen Actor Land His Prom Date, And They’re My Heroes For Making This Happen
Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27.
‘It’s Like Dick Van Dyke And David Beckham Had A Baby.’ Adam Levine Debuts New Hair For The Voice Playoffs, But What Color Is That?
Mariel Molino&#039;s Lala wearing sunglasses and armed while standing near Mike Franks
NCIS: Origins Ended Season 1 With A Shocking Lala Twist. I Had To Know What It Means For Season 2
Timothy McGee sitting at his bullpen desk in NCIS
NCIS Delivered Its Biggest Shakeup To The LaRoche Storyline Yet, And It Came With Some Surprising Gibbs Throwbacks For McGee
Helena Zengel as Yuri with a baby ochi on her shoulder in The Legend Of Ochi
'I Thought It Was A Real Animal': The Legend Of Ochi Stars Were Floored By The Creatures, And I Had A Big Reaction Too
Jasmine and Gino in 90 Day: The Last Resort
90 Day: The Last Resort's Therapist Was Grilled About Jasmine And Gino's Open Marriage On The Tell-All, And I Think The Cast Made A Valid Point
David Alan Grier as Ron and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce in St. Denis Medical Season 1x17
'We Were Just Sitting There': St. Denis Medical Stars Talk Waiting For The Season 2 Renewal, But Chaos Is Coming In The Finale
David Arquette as Dewey in Scream 2
I Was Bummed About David Arquette's Scream 7 Role Being Leaked Until He Started Talking About It
Eleven in underground bunker in Stranger Things
Need More Proof That Millie Bobby Brown Has ‘Got It’? Her Stranger Things Co-Star Recalled Meeting Her On Set When She Was 11 (Years Old)
Alexei, Bucky, John, Ava and Yelena in Thunderbolts*
Thunderbolts* Director Says The Film Isn’t A Black Widow Sequel, But I Love His Take On How It Ties To The Film