Jason Blum Wants New Paranormal Activity Movie To Bring Back An Iconic Star

Leave a Comment
The past few years have been an exciting renaissance for the horror genre, as a variety of critically acclaimed movies arrived in theaters to box office acclaim. Many of the most recent classics have come from Blumhouse, including Get Out, Halloween, and Insidious. The studio is also known for the Paranormal Activity franchise, and Jason Blum is interested in an iconic actor returning. Namely, franchise star Katie Featherson.
Katie Featherson starred as a title by her own name in the original Paranormal Activity movie. The found footage horror flick made a whopping $193.4 million on an indie budget, and kickstarted a franchise that would include five sequels (so far). Katie was the overarching villain/victim of the films, appearing five times total. As such, fans are wondering if she might return for the sequel that's currently in development. Jason Blum addressed this possibility, saying:
You’re right, I couldn’t tell you if I knew. We’re gonna do the movie. We’re developing the movie, but I don’t know where exactly the story’s going to land. We’re talking about different things. A hundred percent, we’re making a movie, we just haven’t gotten that far with the development. But I’ll tell you this. I would love to bring her back and she’s a great actress and she’s an old friend and I hope we get to bring her back.
Well, this is exciting. While there aren't any current plans to bring Katie Featherson back to the Paranormal Activity franchise, but Jason Blum seems more than open to another collaboration. We'll just have to see how the story plays out, and whether or not Katie the character appears in the developing horror project. Fingers crossed.
Jason Blum's comments to Fandom are sure to excite all the Paranormal Activity fans out there. Because since so much of the franchise's story is focused on the demon that is attached to Katie and her family, the new movie seems like a great opportunity to bring back the property's leading lady. But since the upcoming project is still in the development stage, there's currently no telling how the story will play out.
Katie Featherson was an unknown when she starred in the original Paranormal Activity, which eventually got its wide release in 2009. The first entry was filmed on a minuscule budget, and became a sensation in theaters. What's more, found footage movies also had a boom at this time, with plenty of other horror movies following suit.
Throughout the Paranormal Activity franchise, Katie is the one character to consistently appear in most of the entries-- even if they're merely cameos. The story follows as a curse is put on her family, and Katie is eventually possessed. The story's ending in Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension was still open ended, and there's opportunity for the character to pop up again.
We'll just have to see how the development process of the upcoming Paranormal Activity sequel goes. There's a distinct chance this could be a long process at Blumhouse, or that the movie never even becomes a reality. Only time will tell, but horror fans like myself will keep their fingers crossed.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Paranormal Activity as more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.