Blumhouse's Potential Saw Deal Has Me Buzzing, But There's One Major Question I Need Addressed

If plans had held up, we’d likely be talking about a new Saw film heading to the 2025 movie schedule, maybe even with a trailer released at this point. Unfortunately, with the removal of its sequel from Lionsgate's slate, Saw XI’s rumored cancellation wove itself into beliefs that the revitalized series was in serious jeopardy.

With the recent announcement that Blumhouse is in talks to acquire the long running franchise, one can see why committing to Saw X's follow up has been somewhat of an issue. While this business move would be pretty awesome, it does cause some concern over whether or not that tenth sequel will ever see the light of day.

Blumhouse Is ‘In Talks’ To Buy The Saw Franchise, Which Is Good News

Let’s start off with the good news first, shall we? According to THR, the recurring negotiations between Blumhouse and Lionsgate that sparked up last year might “actually be far enough to close.” It probably won’t surprise anyone that the cause of the back and forth, according to this very report, has been a price tag on the legacy franchise.

Should that matter be close to a resolution, Saw heading to Blumhouse feels like a step in the right direction. Similar to how horror loyalists wish that Jason Blum’s company would take over A Nightmare on Elm Street, bringing Jigsaw back home to series co-creator James Wan could feel nice and cozy for the fans at home.

As the 2022 merger between Wan’s Atomic Monster and Blumhouse has been buzzed about since M3GAN’s trailer released in that same year, that particular investment would also seem to have paid off. But before we cue Charlie Clouser’s iconic theme tune in celebration, there’s something that needs to be discussed sooner than later.

If Blumhouse Buys Saw, Will It Reboot The Series?

So this feels like good news all around, yeah? It does when you take it at face value. But after Saw X’s sequel friendly success at the movies, one has to wonder what’s going to happen to the franchise? If the acquisition goes through, it would be assumed that the Blumhouse brass would want to reboot it in some fashion; potentially a la Halloween 2018’s selective retconning that could disregard some (if not all) the sequels to the 2004 original.

Which poses the question, is Saw XI truly dead and buried? The answer to that scenario is kind of important, as writer Patrick Melton’s Saw XI story tease made the next chapter sound rather intriguing. And with the mojo regained through the returns of Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, and Costas Mandalor, Saw X’s ending looked to be sending the franchise in a specific direction.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

All any Saw fan really wants is for the series to keep going with the sort of energy and excitement that earlier entries brought to the table. That halcyon era before the timeline got too convoluted, the traps were still fresh, and apprentices weren’t hiding in every corner.

If Blumhouse closes this deal, then no matter how that concern above is addressed, the foundation laid out above will be key to the road ahead. But to borrow from John Kramer himself, whether this franchise lives or dies will be determined by this very choice.