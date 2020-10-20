There's A New Superhero Named Apple-Man, And His Trailer Is Outrageous

Leave a Comment
The cinematic landscape has exploded with superheroes over the last twenty years. Once upon a time, it was Batman, Superman and occasionally a new costumed friend. Now Marvel and DC’s combined roster of named champions runs more than a hundred deep. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a few ridiculous additions outside the bigger names too. Enter Apple-Man.
During quarantine-related lockdown, independent filmmaker Vasyl Moskalenko passed the time by filming a short in his apartment. The subsequent trailer was a hit on YouTube, and now he’s attempting to transformer it into a longer, special effects heavy product via a Kickstarter campaign. The trailer released this morning is outrageous and really well put together. Check out this madness below…
Is it possible that Apple-Man is the most normal person in his entire movie? I mean we got a villain named Dr. Burger-Man who declares war on humanity. We’ve got a sidekick named Cherry Woman who is an expert in martial arts and uses explosive cherries. I’m also going to shout out Pepper-Man because he probably has my favorite name of everyone. It’s all completely over the top, but there are enough direct connections to tropes that you see in other superhero movies that it also feels oddly familiar. It’s like if the X-Men got mashed up with the very underrated Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs.
The Kickstarter is hoping to raise a minimum of 100,000 Euros to finish the project, but if Moshkalenko is able to raise more, he’s going to expand the project into a full movie. I honestly hope it happens because this looks so much better than anyone would guess. The special effects are really solid. The tone of splicing together a ridiculous premise with everyone involved playing it seriously seems to really work here, and I need to see what the hell everyone would do with more budget money to play with. There’s clearly talent involved. They could make something that’s a lot of fun.
There are a bunch of different support levels for the Kickstarter campaign, and perks include everything from meeting the cast to having a role in the movie to being an associate producer. The film also stars Ivanna Onufrriichuk and Veronika Regasse-Ostrovskaya with voice over work from Call Of Duty veteran Stefan Ashton Frank. Everyone involved looks and sounds like they had a great time shooting these scenes.
From a project to pass the time during quarantine to the potential for a full-fledged movie, Apple-Man is having a moment right now, and if you want to join in, head over to the Kickstarter.