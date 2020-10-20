There's A New Superhero Named Apple-Man, And His Trailer Is Outrageous

There are a bunch of different support levels for the Kickstarter campaign, and perks include everything from meeting the cast to having a role in the movie to being an associate producer. The film also stars Ivanna Onufrriichuk and Veronika Regasse-Ostrovskaya with voice over work from Call Of Duty veteran Stefan Ashton Frank. Everyone involved looks and sounds like they had a great time shooting these scenes.

From a project to pass the time during quarantine to the potential for a full-fledged movie, Apple-Man is having a moment right now, and if you want to join in, head over to the Kickstarter.