Upcoming Idris Elba Movies: The Suicide Squad And More

Concrete Cowboy - TBD

Idris Elba is also set to appear in the upcoming drama from first-time director Ricky Staub by the name of Concrete Cowboy. The film, which has already been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, centers on a young boy named Cole (Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things fame) after he moves from Detroit and takes up residence with his estranged father, Harp (Elba) in Philadelphia. In addition to learning about his father, Cole will also be thrown into the North Philadelphia urban cowboy subculture, which serves a tribute to the director's neighborhood and the culture that exists there, according to Deadline.

Unfortunately, there is no information on when we'll get to see Concrete Cowboy, but going off the premise, the cast, and the first look that has been going around, this one looks like it's going to bring the drama when it finally comes to theaters.