Why Back To The Future Has Aged So Successfully, According To Bob Gale

Up until then, you know, your parents are these godlike figures and you can't possibly imagine that A) they never existed, or B) that they could have existed as children. They don't age! Even though your clothes don't fit from year to year, your parents still look the same to you. And then at some point something clicks and you realize, 'My God, they were once kids.' And then when you get a little bit older and you think to yourself and you understand a little bit about sex and you say, 'Oh my God, my parents did that.' And then you say, 'Well, how did they do it? What did they do on their first day? Did my mom make the first move? Did my dad make the move? How did that really happen?' You only want to know so much about that. But everybody thinks about it; everybody.