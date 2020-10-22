Warner Bros. Exec Reacts To Tenet’s Performance In Theaters During The Pandemic

The theatrical movie business is in a tailspin. That's not exactly news, nor is it surprising considering that right now, even in places where people are allowed to gather in public, it's still not recommended, and many are simply choosing to avoid the situation. Theaters have tried to do what they can under the circumstances, and some movie studios have done the same. While many movies have moved to a Premium VOD option, a few have released exclusively in theaters, the biggest among them being Christopher Nolan's Tenet. It...did not go very well.