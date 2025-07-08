‘Nonsense’: Superman Director Responds To Online Chatter That It Needs To Make $700 Million To Be Successful

The comic book genre continues to be wildly popular, and the next upcoming DC movies will bring us to the new DC shared universe. Because while the DCU started with Creature Commandos (streaming with a Max subscription), the Superman movie feels like the grand opening. And director James Gunn recently reacted to chatter online that the movie needs a whopping $700 million in order to be financially successful.

What we know about Superman has been limited, but the highly anticipated blockbuster finally hits theaters this week. Anticipation has been steadily building, although there's been discourse online about exactly how much money the blockbuster needs to earn. In an interview with GQ, the co-CEO of DC studios responded by saying:

This is not the riskiest endeavor in the world. Is there something riding on it? Yeah, but it’s not as big as people make it out to be. They hear these numbers that the movie’s only going to be successful if it makes $700 million or something and it’s just complete and utter nonsense. It doesn’t need to be as big of a situation as people are saying.

That was certainly honest. It sounds like Gunn doesn't think that huge sum of money is necessary for Superman. What's more, he doesn't think that the movie's reported $225 million budget is all that much of a risk. All will be revealed when the movie arrives this week.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max is the streaming home for all things DC. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Even if this money isn't necessary, the pressure is definitely on for Superman. After all, its the debut movie in the first slate of projects, called Gods and Monsters. The new movie also comes shortly after Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman, which is another fold to the unique position the new blockbuster is in. Although given Gunn's tenure with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, eh's definitely got good will among fans.

While Gunn denied that rumor about money, all superhero movies are a financial risk. And Superman's success has the potential to be a sign about how the public is feeling about the newly formed DCU as a whole. Luckily, Superman's cast list is pretty stellar, and full of a variety of beloved DC characters. And because of this large ensemble cast, including a number of other heroes, this first blockbuster will presumably set up future installments of the burgeoning franchise.

It does look like fans are invested in what's happening with Superman, especially since Warner Bros. has offered so little footage to the general public. This should allow the movie's surprises to hit... as long as you stay off social media before seeing it.

All will be revealed when Superman hits theaters July 11th as part of the 2025 movie release list. After that will be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with Milly Alcock first expected to debut in Gunn's movie.