Borat 2: 7 Most Shocking Moments In The Sequel

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains absolutely massive spoilers from Borat 2. If you do not wish to know about major scenes in the film before seeing it yourself, proceed at your own risk!

At this point, audiences go into a Borat movie with the full expectation of outrageousness… and yet Jason Woliner's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan somehow manages to over-deliver. Not everything that the sequel tries actually works, but when it does, the film is phenomenally explosive and shocking. Like with the first one, there are scenes in Borat 2 that audiences are going to be talking about for years to come.