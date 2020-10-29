Why Disneyland’s Layoffs Are Affecting Star Wars’ Galaxy Far, Far Away More Than Other Places

Of course, with Disneyland Resort still largely closed, even those who still have jobs, at Galaxy's Edge or elsewhere, are still waiting to get back to them. At this point, it seems unlikely that the state of California will be allowing Disneyland to reopen this year, as the requirements that need to be met for the park to open are extensive. While Disneyland has repeatedly argued that the company's success at managing health and safety at parks like Walt Disney World show that opening Disneyland would be safe, the state isn't ready to let that happen under current conditions.