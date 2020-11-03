No, Walt Disney World Isn't Increasing Dining Capacity Yet

While Walt Disney World has been open now for a few months, the massive theme park resort has certainly been dealing with difficulties under the new pandemic health and safety measures. The theme parks and the restaurants are running at a severely limited capacity, which puts a pretty hard cap on how much money Disney World is bringing in. This is an even bigger problem for Disney because so much of the company's business has been hit hard by the pandemic. This is why it maybe wasn't all that surprising when it appeared earlier today that Walt Disney World restaurants were increasing their capacity, but it now seems that's not really the case.