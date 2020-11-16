The Now-Hilarious Concern The Studio Had When Vince Vaughn Signed On For Old School

Todd’s a terrific writer and great with comedy. The part that was really interesting was the studio didn’t know if I could do comedy. Cause’ at that point having done Swingers and Lost World I just sort of instinctually gravitated to more kind of character-based stuff (Return to Paradise, Clay Pigeons). I had been doing much more smaller indies. But I hadn’t done a lot of mainstream comedy. I think he maybe had to show them an interview I did on a talk show or something to make them comfortable that I could do the comedy. That was interesting for me because I had come from comedy.