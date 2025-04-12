People Complaining About Liam Neeson In The Naked Gun Should Remember A Key, Special Part Of The Original

He has a particular set of skills, so don't doubt him!

Liam Neeson looks up frowning after removing his little girl mask in The Naked Gun.
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The trailer for the new Naked Gun reboot/legacy-quel dropped last week, and frankly, it pleasantly surprised a lot of people, including me. I grew up with the old Naked Gun movies, and my first reaction to the news that it was being rebooted was like that of a lot of other people: I asked (again) if Hollywood was out of ideas. I love Gen X nostalgia, but I'm sick of Gen X reboots.

The trailer, however, is legitimately funny, and I now have high hopes for the movie, which is on the 2025 movie schedule for this summer. One gripe I have noticed floating around the internet has been, “Liam Neeson is miscast; he isn’t funny.” I’m here to say there are two reasons that is misguided thinking, especially one as it relates to the original Naked Gun trilogy. And no, it's not because the lead actors have similar names.

Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin at a party in The Naked Gun 2-1/2: The Smell Of Fear

(Image credit: Paramount)

Leslie Nielsen Wasn’t “Funny” Either… Until He Was

Leslie Nielsen, who had a career resurgence in the 1980s starring in parody films like Airplane! and especially the original Naked Gun series, was known for most of his career as a dramatic “straight man.” In fact, one of the reasons he was cast in Airplane! in 1980 was because he was so well known for his serious roles, like the no-nonsense captain in The Poseidon Adventure. Does this sound familiar? It describes Liam Neeson’s career, too.

When Nielsen delivered those hilarious deadpan jokes in Airplane!, it opened up a new avenue for him, and soon the world knew him better as a comedic actor. The three Naked Gun movies' massive success and enduring legacy have only solidified his reputation, especially with people who grew up in the '90s and beyond. For people born earlier, the roles were especially funny, just as Neeson’s will be for all of us who know him best for roles like Oskar Schindler and Priest Vallon in Gangs of New York.

Liam Neeson on Life's Too Short

(Image credit: HBO)

Neeson Does Have Comedic Chops

Anyone doubting Neeson’s comedic abilities should remember that he has shown off his timing and his chops, giving us hilarious moments with a deadpan delivery in movies like Ted 2, and Anchorman 2. His scene in the former film is one of the best moments in the movie, as he questions Ted about the legality of an adult buying Trix, as they are “for kids.”

His cameo as himself in an episode of Ricky Gervais’ show, Life's Too Short, is also hilarious. The point is, Neeson is a talented guy, and he knows how to deliver lines in a way that plays up his reputation, just like Nielson almost 50 years ago.

Like I said, I was delighted to see the trailer for The Naked Gun, which comes out August 1st. I was even happier to get a couple of genuine chuckles when I watched it, as I expected so little from the movie. Who can’t help but laugh at Liam Neeson with one leg up, wearing nothing but colorful underwear from the waist down? Usually, movie trailers don’t move the needle for me, and I rarely change my mind based on one, good or bad, but this one worked, and now I can’t wait to see this in theaters.

