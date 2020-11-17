Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: Forest Whitaker Explains Why Singing Made Him ‘Nervous’

Oh, it’s a big difference. I mean, see I’ve done a couple of musicals in high school, Jesus Christ Superstar and Cabaret. Those are the two I did. And I did a light opera called The Beggar’s Opera and that’s kind of all that I’ve done. And then I was a study in a conservatory. But I just left it behind and just started acting and studying acting and working on my craft, and so it was a really big deal to try to play a character that would be able to break into song and you believe it. And you say, okay, this is a real reality. So that was that special thing. It was a big challenge for me at first. I was really nervous.