The Best Christmas Movies On Netflix Right Now

When it comes to Netflix, there’s no doubt that it has its fair share of movies to watch. But sometimes, all you want is to sit down and watch some fun Christmas movies, and Netflix has plenty of those as well. Netflix has released countless Christmas movies, including some new ones in 2021, so it’s time to see which ones are the best to watch right now.

But when you don’t know what movie to pick – considering Netflix has thousands of movies to choose from – this is where this list comes in handy. It’s time to see what the best Christmas movies are on the popular streaming site, from Netflix originals to feature films, because there are quite a few that are worth the watch – and a partridge in a pear tree.

The Princess Switch (The Trilogy)

Alright, admittedly when I first saw the trailer for the first film in this series, I thought it looked so silly. I thought that this was just going to be another one of those stories where a princess and the pauper switch places for a day and it’s all fine and dandy. And to an extent, it is, completely, but I’ll admit that Vanessa Hudgens’ charisma captures you and the Christmas aspect does make it feel a million times better than you’d expect it to be. I don’t know, maybe I just like baking a lot. With two sequels now on Netflix , the ultimate Christmas trilogy is now complete - until there’s probably a Princess Switch 4.

The Christmas Chronicles (And The Sequel)

Kurt Russell is the Santa you never thought you would think would be great, but he is. I was captured by his performance as the famous Mr. Claus throughout each movie, and the sweet addition of his partner, Goldie Hawn as his partner in the movie, Mrs. Claus, made the on-screen chemistry the cutest I have ever seen. Not only is the story adorable for a Christmas movie, it really provides a refreshing look at a modern Christmas tale.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

I swear, the music in this is just absolutely fantastic. I could write a whole entire article about this movie because I loved it so much. Not only is it a fantastic act of representation within Christmas media, having a near-full POC cast, but it’s also jolly and original. Of course, the main trope is there – someone’s apprentice steals their master’s ideas and makes it big while the master loses it all – but it’s the way it’s told that really makes Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey stand out above the rest. And the cast is by far one of the most stellar ensembles in a Netflix film ever. Besides, who wouldn’t want to cuddle with Buddy?

Klaus

A little bit of a smaller one on this list, Klaus is delightfully animated. In a world that’s dominated by 3D animation and Pixar and Disney, it’s nice to see something like Klaus rise up and above the ranks. Klaus tells the charming story of a postman who is truly the worst, so the academy he is a part of posts him up in a frozen town, where Santa Claus himself seems to be hiding out. This 2D animated beauty will surely knock your socks off with how amazing it looks, along with a heart-warming story that will heat up your Christmas heart.

A Christmas Prince (And Its Sequels)

We have gotten so many crazy Christmas movies on Netflix, practically starting a Christmas cinematic universe. I think it’s partially because of A Christmas Prince and how it blew up on the streaming platform. A Christmas Prince tells the story of a journalist (Rose McIver) traveling to a small European country, and over there she ends up falling in love with a prince (Ben Lamb) while trying to get the scoop. The sequel movies that follow are all about a wedding and a baby, but it’s Christmas themed and the settings are beautiful. While the story is a little unrealistic (as most of these romance Christmas movies are, honestly), it is a sweet love story and will definitely warm your grinch heart this season.

A Boy Called Christmas

In this recent Netflix original film, A Boy Called Christmas is all about the story of Father Christmas himself, and how at first, he was only just Nikolas. He goes on a magical journey to find out who his father truly is, towards the fabled village of Elfheim, trying to discover the reality of all the stories he’s heard before.

There have been so many amazing iterations of Santa in film since the invention of movies, but I have to say, I really love A Boy Named Christmas. We rarely ever get to see Santa as a child and in this, you get that plus a super cool adventure mixed in with some adorable creatures and lots of entertaining moments. Also, Maggie Smith is a Christmas delight.

Let It Snow

When I first found out this was happening a couple of years back, I was understandably a bit excited as a John Green fan, who had read the book back in high school. Let It Snow reminds viewers of what first loves are like, and the awkwardness of high school combined with puberty – it’s a recipe for a Christmas disaster. But it’s truly the most adorable little movie you could watch. There are three separate stories for you to follow throughout the whole entire movie, so you’ll never be bored.

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

In this classic stoner comedy film, mixed in with some Christmas cheer, A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas follows the titular characters, Harold and Kumar, estranged friends who come back together to hunt for the perfect Christmas tree, meeting some strange and hilarious people along the way.

If you’re a fan of R-rated Christmas movies, take a look at this one and laugh your butt off. I’ve always loved the Harold and Kumar series just because the two leading actors, John Cho and Kal Penn, have fantastic chemistry together, but there’s something about this Christmas addition that makes me love it so much more. Obviously this film is not for kids, but if you’re trying to have a fun holiday date night and want something funnier than the regular Christmas movie, check this one out.

The Knight Before Christmas

I’m starting to think Vanessa Hudgens has a monopoly on Christmas movies on Netflix. In The Knight Before Christmas, a knight from 1334 is suddenly magically sent to the future to fulfill his ultimate quest, landing right in the life of Brooke Winters, a young woman who takes it upon herself to take care of him when it's deemed he’s a bit ‘unstable.’

I won’t even lie - this movie is completely, 100% Christmas cliché overload. You have the main character with the Christmassy last name, a romantic comedy mixed in with some cute Christmas feels, a lot of red and green everywhere - it’s everything a typical Christmas comedy would have. And yet, I still find myself smiling during any re-watch, as you just can’t get past the charming charisma Vanessa Hudgens has, and the cute little moments she shares with the knight.

The Holiday Calendar

Again, another fun Netflix movie that you wouldn’t expect to be super great, but in all honesty, I genuinely enjoyed The Holiday Calendar by the end. The premise is that the main character receives a calendar from her grandfather, one that turns out to tell the future – which obviously predicts another romance (because of course). But what really makes this movie stand out is that it’s a pretty unique take on what others would call an Advent calendar, and not only that but the cast list is pretty great too (Kat Graham, Quincy Brown, Ethan Peck and more). You’ll enjoy this clever take on a future-prediction storyline.

The Holiday

This star-studded movie is perfect for your next Christmas film to watch. The Holiday tells the story of two women, both having their own guy issues, who end up swapping houses in their own countries. There, they each meet someone, and end up falling in love over their holiday.

I absolutely adore this romantic comedy . Not only does it have a stellar cast, with people like Kate Winslet , Jack Black, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law starring in it, the film is genuinely full of such romantic moments mixed in with Christmas cheer. Everyone has such great chemistry with each other and paints some beautiful story moments that make me smile from ear to ear.

Christmas In The Heartland

Think The Parent Trap but Christmas-themed. Everyone loved the original idea, but this version of it has the two lead characters really switching lives and going from prim and proper to modest and small. Christmas in the Heartland (aka The Christmas Trap) is a nice little take on the original idea and adds a bit of Christmas flair to it that makes it perfect for this time of year. When you’re missing your family, this is the movie to watch that reminds you just how great family is. Give ‘em a call when you can.

With how many Christmas movies there are just in general, Netflix will forever be one of the best places to go to find some awesome ones. Happy holidays and have fun Netflix and chilling (but with hot cocoa and cuddles, not that kind)!