Tenet’s Christopher Nolan Explains Why He Doesn’t Mind People Watching Movies On Their Phone

Knowing that Christopher Nolan is alright with movies being seen on smaller, non-theatrical screens is something that should take the edge off of the heat he’s faced throughout this year. With Tenet being preserved as a theatrical experience through various delays, there was a narrative building that Nolan was the one pushing that wagon, and rather forcefully. In the wake of that experiment to revive cinemas, and the results that came from it, it’s a good time for more of the Dark Knight Trilogy director’s thoughts on the matter to be made known. And considering how other auteurs, like David Lynch, have been a bit prickly about cinema and movies in general, this isn’t a stance that’ll be heating up Twitter any time soon.