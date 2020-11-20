Predator 5 Is Happening, And It Just Scored Some Cloverfield Franchise Talent

As for the particulars on how the story’s going to play out, prepare for the same old words and phrases you’ve become accustomed to for a project like Predator 5. There’s no specifics on when, where, or who this new Predator story will stalk, however there is one thing that we do know. If you were a fan of Shane Black’s return to the franchise in The Predator, you’re going to want to take a seat. That storyline looks like it’s run its course as Predator 5 is being rumored to not even be touching that plot. A moment of silence for those who thought maybe that sweet, but confused cliffhanger ending would even be alluded to in this new project.