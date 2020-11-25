Halloween Legend John Carpenter Is A Gamer, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

2020 has been a hell of a year that has led to many people largely isolating themselves at home. This has led to a need to keep one's self entertained, frequently through the use of TV, movies, or video games. If you're in need of something new to play now because you've played everything else you own, there's always the newest entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise. I haven't actually played it yet, I'm taking that perspective from one of the masters of horror, who is also a master gamer. John Carpenter says the new AC is pretty great, and fans are going a little wild.