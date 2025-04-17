Until Dawn Has Screened, And First Reactions Are Calling The Video Game Adaptation A ‘Meta Horror Blast’
In theaters April 25.
Historically, movies based on video games have been pretty hit-or-miss, but lately there have definitely been some wins on the 2025 movie calendar (for example, the box office behemoth A Minecraft Movie). And when it comes to horror movies, fans have been absolutely feasting so far this year. Therefore, it seems like the scene has been set for Until Dawn, one of the next upcoming horror flicks, and critics are hitting social media with their first reactions from early screenings.
The Until Dawn adaptation takes place in the same universe as the game but features new characters. Clover and a group of friends are searching for her missing sister when they find themselves in a deadly loop, facing a new monster each night. The only way they can escape is to survive until morning. It’s a premise that definitely deserves to get turned into a movie, and Junior Felix of The Hashtag Show has plenty of good things to say, writing:
Jeff Ewing also notes the movie’s cast, which includes Ella Rubin, who had supporting roles in The Idea of You and the Oscar-winning Anora, as well as Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Belmont Cameli (Saved by the Bell reboot) and Odessa A'zion (Ghosts). The critic calls it a fun experience but warns that fans of the game might take issue with how the universe’s lore is treated. Ewing writes:
Bill Bria also says great things about the upcoming video game movie, saying it’s the strongest representation of the horror genre that we’ve seen this year. Bria continues:
Courtney Howard’s first reaction is similar to those above, with Until Dawn being called one of the year’s best in how it celebrates the horror genre. Howard writes:
Matt Rorabeck of the Untitled Movie Podcast says it was just “okay,” calling it a thinner version of one of the best horror movies of all time. In the critic’s words:
It sounds like fans of the Until Dawn game have something to look forward to, as most of those who are sharing their early thoughts have great things to say about David F. Sandberg’s adaptation.
We don’t have to wait too long to find out, either, as the movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, April 25.
