Until Dawn Has Screened, And First Reactions Are Calling The Video Game Adaptation A ‘Meta Horror Blast’

Historically, movies based on video games have been pretty hit-or-miss, but lately there have definitely been some wins on the 2025 movie calendar (for example, the box office behemoth A Minecraft Movie). And when it comes to horror movies, fans have been absolutely feasting so far this year. Therefore, it seems like the scene has been set for Until Dawn, one of the next upcoming horror flicks, and critics are hitting social media with their first reactions from early screenings.

The Until Dawn adaptation takes place in the same universe as the game but features new characters. Clover and a group of friends are searching for her missing sister when they find themselves in a deadly loop, facing a new monster each night. The only way they can escape is to survive until morning. It’s a premise that definitely deserves to get turned into a movie, and Junior Felix of The Hashtag Show has plenty of good things to say, writing:

WOW Until Dawn is my surprise Horror film of the year. [Director David F. Sandberg] takes a video game and turns it into a gloriously bloody and gory film full of combustible scenes and funny moments. The deaths are fresh and the cast have incredible chemistry. This film is so much fun!

Jeff Ewing also notes the movie’s cast, which includes Ella Rubin, who had supporting roles in The Idea of You and the Oscar-winning Anora, as well as Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Belmont Cameli (Saved by the Bell reboot) and Odessa A'zion (Ghosts). The critic calls it a fun experience but warns that fans of the game might take issue with how the universe’s lore is treated. Ewing writes:

I had a BLAST. It plays a little fast and loose with the lore, but so much care is paid to the scares and kills, keeping them fresh and novel. Strong cast performances, slightly nostalgic ‘teens in trouble’ vibes. Solid FX. [David F. Sandberg] nailed it.

Bill Bria also says great things about the upcoming video game movie, saying it’s the strongest representation of the horror genre that we’ve seen this year. Bria continues:

So Until Dawn is undeniably the MOST horror film of the year. Chock full o’ creatures, beasties, creepy production design & an ensemble of game actors, the movie ingeniously capitalizes on the premise’s promise, & it’s a meta horror blast. You wanna see it with an audience!

Courtney Howard’s first reaction is similar to those above, with Until Dawn being called one of the year’s best in how it celebrates the horror genre. Howard writes:

Until Dawn is 1 of the most delightfully ingenious horror films of the year, doubling as a love letter to the genre. It slays all day, or rather, all night long. Thrills & kills galore! A crowd-pleaser with well-crafted scares, sneaking in some sincerity through the backdoor.

Matt Rorabeck of the Untitled Movie Podcast says it was just “okay,” calling it a thinner version of one of the best horror movies of all time. In the critic’s words:

Diet Cabin in the Woods. It's an interesting way of adapting a game that was essentially an interactive movie. ‘Keep restarting the game to make sure you beat it with everyone alive’. Feels like an adaptation of a Cedar Fair theme park halloween night. It's okay!

It sounds like fans of the Until Dawn game have something to look forward to, as most of those who are sharing their early thoughts have great things to say about David F. Sandberg’s adaptation.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We don’t have to wait too long to find out, either, as the movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, April 25.