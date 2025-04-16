Borderlands’ Eli Roth Did Not Hold Back About The Box Office Response To His Movie: ‘That Was An Experience’
The director offers a refreshingly candid perspective.
A Minecraft Movie has been dominating the box office, less than a year after Borderlands was predicted to be the upcoming video game movie that would bring big success to Lionsgate and director Eli Roth. With a star-packed cast, the adaptation of the beloved video game franchise had blockbuster potential written all over it, but delays, pandemic complications, and behind-the-scenes struggles meant the film fell far short of expectations, and it was obliterated by critics. Now, the Cabin Fever helmer spoke with brutally honesty about the experience and what it taught him.
Speaking on The Town podcast hosted by Matthew Belloni, Roth broke down the chaotic journey of Borderlands, explaining how COVID disruptions, scattered production schedules, and studio demands left him in unfamiliar territory, even when it came to watching the final cut of the movie. He shared:
It’s a really straightforward take on how unpredictable the whole process turned out to be. Roth’s time with Borderlands wasn’t just tough, it was something he’d never faced before as a filmmaker who usually has a solid grip on his vision.
Borderlands' Behind-the-Scenes Chaos
Eli Roth wasn’t even involved in the film’s reshoots, having moved on to his slasher Thanksgiving during that time. He admitted that while he didn’t hold any grudges about the process, it highlighted just how out of step the production had become. He continued:
The reshoots, paired with an attempt to secure a PG-13 rating, despite the R-rated cut allegedly blowing people's minds, meant Borderlands ended up far from The Green Inferno directors’ usual brand of gritty, genre-driven storytelling. And COVID didn’t help either. The film went into pre-production in 2020, with cameras rolling in 2021, right in the middle of lockdowns and strict health protocols. The Hostel creator shared:
That's relatable. I think COVID was more complicated than any of us could have imagined, and that's not having to prep a movie.
Borderlands’ Poor Box Office Performance
Despite an A-list cast including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, Borderlands failed to draw the crowds that Lionsgate was banking on. With a production budget reportedly around $115 million, the film only managed to bring in $33 million at the global box office, a disappointing return for what was expected to be a major franchise-starter. Roth didn’t dodge the reality, admitting:
When Borderlands finally debuted, it landed with more of a thud than a bang, especially compared to other 2024 gaming adaptations like Five Nights at Freddy’s or The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which were massive hits.
The Inglorious Basterds alum’s remarks show a mix of humility and the tough lessons learned from making movies after the pandemic. It wasn't just a matter of bad timing; it was a perfect storm of scheduling issues, coordination struggles, and external pressure. A lot can go wrong during filming, especially when it takes three years to wrap up a project like this one.
Despite the box office stumble, Roth remains a respected voice in genre filmmaking, and his honesty about the experience is refreshing. The director's next big project is an upcoming horror movie, and yep, you guessed it: it's the greenlit sequel to Thanksgiving.
