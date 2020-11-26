Wonder Woman 1984's Patty Jenkins Sheds Light On That Amazons Spinoff

Naturally this spinoff has to contain some ties to the Wonder Woman mythos given that Diana grew up on Themyscira among these mighty warriors. However, now we have a more specific time frame to work with, as rather than being a prequel to the first Wonder Woman movie, it will take place after Diana left the island with Steve Trevor in 1918 to bring World War I to an end. Exactly how much time afterwards? That’s hard to say, but the spinoff will somehow tie into what goes down in Wonder Woman 1984 and what’s to come in Wonder Woman 3.