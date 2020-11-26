The Original Jaws Shark Robot Has Been Restored, And It Looks Amazing

This is a pretty amazing end to the story of Jaws' production when you think about it. Because the mechanical shark was so faulty, Steven Spielberg was limited in the amount of time he could spend shooting it, and as a result the creature is kept hidden for the majority of the movie. This ended up being a seriously great thing for the film, as it's an aspect of the filmmaking that builds phenomenal tension – but now all of the work that was done to try and get the monster built was even more worth it, as fans will be able to enjoy looking at the design for years to come in the museum.