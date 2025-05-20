Jurassic World Rebirth's Popcorn Bucket Has Hatched, And I Need This In My Collection At Once

Reader, are you one of those people who wishes they had a dinosaur of their own, but don’t want to worry about the care, feeding, or liability insurance? Well, that’s what the 2025 movie schedule is for, as you’ll get to mix it up with such beasts in Jurassic World Rebirth. But if you want to have your own prehistoric pal to call your own, the new popcorn bucket for the Scarlett Johansson-led picture will be able to make that happen without having to travel to the Muertes Archipelago yourself.

Friends, it’s time to introduce you to Regal Cinemas’ new concession collectable. As luck would have it, you can purchase this beauty as you pre-order your tickets to the latest Jurassic adventure. But enough talk: it’s time to feast your eyes on InGen's "Incubator Dual Container"... dinosaur included:

Isn’t it beautiful? Judging by this quick video, it looks like this is the baby version for one of Jurassic World Rebirth’s confirmed dinosaurs , which appears to be a form of Velociraptor. And yes, you read that right, this is a “Dual Container,” which looks to have a drink cup that detaches from the side of the package. So while you have to share your popcorn with the baby, your liquid refreshment is optional.

Speaking of babies, we may have a new dinosaur competition on our hands. Namely, deciding which one is cuter: the sleeping Blue on the Jurassic World Gyrosphere popcorn bucket we saw sold at Universal Orlando Resort, or this creature? I guess it really depends on if you like your fictitious dinosaur pets to be cuddly or tactical.

It’s a nice problem to have, especially when last summer saw Alien: Romulus’ disturbing popcorn buckets going for the more chilling route. While Jurassic World Rebirth has its share of frightening foes - particularly the mutated Distortus Rex - those beasts don’t look to have inspired any snack vessels. At least, none that we know of yet, because who knows what other competing chains will be offering in the weeks to come.

I must say, this is a rather inconvenient item to have on the market at this point in the pay cycle. Since I’ll be heading to the movies this weekend, I’m already pondering picking up that beautiful Mission: Impossible popcorn bucket shaped like The Entity’s home on the Sevastipol. But with my love for this series running even stronger than my loyalty to the IMF, I may have to make an executive decision and purchase the Raptor tank first.

Perhaps I need to get to the theater a little early so I can weigh my options. But it’ll be worth it, as Jurassic World Rebirth is slated to roar into action on July 2nd.