Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Desert Planet Could Have Looked Very Different

Of course, just because we didn't get to see this wetland world in Rise of Skywalker doesn't mean we'll never get to see it. While the future of Star Wars on the big screen is a big mystery right now, we know there will be new movies at some point and we could certainly see this idea reused in some fashion in the future. We were once going to see the Wookiee planet in Return of the Jedi, and while that changed, we eventually did see that in a later film. Great ideas don't get forgotten in Star Wars, and so perhaps this one will come back around at the right time.