Darth Vader Actor David Prowse Is Dead At 85

His role as bodyguard Julian in A Clockwork Orange would ultimately lead him to his most iconic role, as the film would put him on George Lucas’ radar. Lucas believed he would be the perfect person to portray the physical form of Darth Vader but thought his West Country accent wouldn’t match the character. This ultimately led to James Earl Jones being brought in to voice the character. Prowse went onto play the character in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. He was originally promised that he would be seen and heard at the end of Jedi, but actor Sebastian Stan was ultimately utilized.