Samuel L. Jackson And Hayden Christensen Surprised Star Wars Fans At Revenge Of The Sith Screening, And As A Fan, I Can’t Help But Smile

If you’ve watched all the Star Wars movies in order, you know Episode III: Revenge of the Sith is arguably the prequel era’s biggest installment. The Force was strong at El Capitan Theatre this week, where hundreds gathered for the film's 20th anniversary. It was there that fans received an unforgettable surprise when Mace Windu and Anakin Skywalker performers Samuel L. Jackson and Hayden Christensen, showed up, lightsabers in hand. Honestly, as a massive fan, I can't stop smiling about this.

The two actors -- who are still loved for playing two of Star Wars’ best characters stormed the stage in excellent fashion. They were decked out in casual, fan-friendly fits, as Jackson rocked a Darth Vader shirt. Christensen, for his part, sported a denim jacket and Revenge of the Sith ball cap. You can see the actors behind Anakin and Mace (which is one of Jackson's most memorable roles) in the image below:

(Image credit: Disney/El Capitan)

The event was part of Disney’s 20th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. This movie has grown on fans, arguably even some who used to bash the prequels. It stands as a vindication of Hayden Christensen’s Star Wars performance and has become one of those reasons why some people think the franchise's prequels are better than the sequel trilogy. Seeing the two actors back together wasn’t just for show; it felt like a nice nod to the fans who’ve stuck with the franchise through all the ups and downs.

And let's be real: Revenge of the Sith hits different two decades later. It’s the emotional anchor between the fall of Anakin and the rise of Darth Vader, and it’s stuffed with moments that still punch you in the gut. Knowing that the stars themselves wanted to celebrate it with the fans? That’s just pure magic.

What made the moment truly special was how genuinely excited both actors were. In a clip shared on the official Star Wars TikTok, Jackson cracked jokes and hyped up the crowd, even teasing about Mace Windu's epic (and possibly not final) fall from a window. (That's something he's long hinted could lead to a comeback.) Meanwhile, Christensen, who’s been on a bit of a victory lap lately with his return in both Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi, looked genuinely moved by the overwhelming support from the fans.

@starwars not to be dramatic, but this might be the best day of my life. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is in theaters now until April 30th. ♬ original sound - Star Wars

The return of these prequel castmates for a night like this says a lot about the lasting impact of the prequels. Even after all these years, and despite the early backlash those movies faced, the actors still clearly have a lot of love for the galaxy far, far away. They’re not alone, either. With stars like Ewan McGregor and Temuera Morrison also returning for Star Wars movies and shows universe in recent years, it’s clear the bond to this franchise runs deep.

If this is just the beginning of the Revenge of the Sith anniversary surprises, we’re in for an emotional ride and, honestly, I wouldn’t want it any other way. You can catch up with both Mace Windu and Anakin’s adventures in the Galaxy Far, Far Away by streaming all the Star Wars movies and TV shows with a Disney+ subscription.