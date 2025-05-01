After Revenge Of The Sith’s Big Box Office Return, Watch What Hayden Christensen Told Me When I Asked Him About Force Ghost Obi-Wan Kenobi And Anakin

News
By published

Who has the higher ground now?

Force Ghost Anakin, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi smiling at Luke Skywalker at the end of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

This past weekend, droves of Star Wars fans took themselves to theaters to relive the birth of Darth Vader with the 20-year anniversary re-release of Revenge of The Sith. (The movie remains so beloved that it opened at No. 2 behind Sinners’ fabulous second weekend!) Earlier this month, CinemaBlend actually had a quick moment with the Anakin Skywalker actor himself, Hayden Christensen, and he had a great reaction to our question about the ending of the famous villain’s arc in Star Wars.

In the Prequel Trilogy, fans watch as Anakin and Obi-Wan go from being partners and good friends to grave enemies. The whole story, of course, ends with Obi-Wan taking Anakin’s son, Luke, under his wing to learn the ways of the Force before he takes down his father, Darth Vader, and saves the galaxy. Return of the Jedi ends with the force ghost of Christensen’s Anakin and Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan smiling on Luke in the afterlife side-by-side with Yoda. Check out what we asked Hayden Christensen at Star Wars Celebration:

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend)

A photo posted by on

I think he was amused by the idea, don’t you? Hayden Christensen chuckled at our question asking the actor what he thinks force ghost Anakin and Obi-Wan might talk about before sharing his thoughts. He simply told us he thinks the pair are “just gonna hug and make up”. It’s a wholesome response that speaks to the actor’s hope for the two characters to be on the same team, and you love to see it.

Now, the actor didn’t have a lot of time because he was taking a few questions before heading to the Ahsoka panel where he reunited with Rosario Dawson, but it does make one think about what the pair of old friends might think of each other when all it said and done after their lives led each of them to feel rather betrayed by the other. Christensen certainly has a positive outlook on the whole thing.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
You can rewatch the whole Star Wars saga, and stay up to date on all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on Disney+. A Disney+ subscription starts at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

As the tragic villain origin story goes for Anakin in Revenge of the Sith, he clashes with his mentor and friend, Obi-Wan Kenobi, after he gets corrupted by the Dark Side. During a memorable duel, Obi-Wan severs one of Anakin’s arms and both legs, and then leaves him to be burned alive after deeming him too dangerous. Anakin ultimately becomes Darth Vader, while Obi-Wan works with Yoda to have Anakin and Padme’s twins safe from harm.

Many witnessed the birth of Darth Vader in theaters over the weekend (one lucky audience even got surprised by Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson) considering the re-release made $25 million in its first weekend back to theaters. Christensen has previously spoken about feeling “vindication” for the work on the Prequel Trilogy in recent years. Next, Christensen will be returning for Ahsoka Season 2! Oh, what a time it is for both him and Star Wars fans.

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

Jensen Ackles' New Prime Video Show Got Some Big News, But The Cast Of Another Action-Packed Series Is Still Waiting: 'Oh Lord, We Hope'

As NBC’s Grosse Pointe Garden Society Waits On A Renewal, The Showrunners Address Rumors Of Being Sent ‘To Die’ On Friday Nights

That Time Margot Robbie Started And Ended Her Literal 24-Hour Birthday Party With A Glass Of Breakfast Champagne
See more latest
Most Popular
Barbie smiling while wearing a cowgirl hat in Barbie.
That Time Margot Robbie Started And Ended Her Literal 24-Hour Birthday Party With A Glass Of Breakfast Champagne
Will smiling at Uncle Phil in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
‘He Hated This’: Will Smith Apparently Developed Bad Acting Habits While Working On Fresh Prince, And An Ex Showrunner Reveals What He Did To Handle That
Donna D&#039;Errico in red swimsuit in interview on Inside Edition
Donna D’Errico’s Rocking A Gold Bikini This Summer Instead Of Baywatch Red: ‘Mermaid Season’
Katherine Heigl in Firefly Lane
‘Sometimes I Ask Myself If I Should Still Be In The Game’: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Making The Move From Hollywood To Utah
Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in The X-Files Season 11
After The X-Files' Gillian Anderson Discussed Ryan Coogler's Reboot, I Have Mixed Feelings About Seeing Her As Scully Again
Wanda crying talking to her variant in Dr Strange 2
Sounds Like Scarlet Witch’s Fate After Doctor Strange 2 Has Finally Been Clarified, And I Wonder What This Means For The Next Avengers Movies
Jensen Ackles in Prime Video&#039;s Countdown
Jensen Ackles' New Prime Video Show Got Some Big News, But The Cast Of Another Action-Packed Series Is Still Waiting: 'Oh Lord, We Hope'
Dennis Quaid eating shrimp in The Substance
The Substance’s Dennis Quaid Gets Real About Eating So Much Shrimp While Filming That Uncomfortable Scene, And I Feel Queasy
Kathy Bates in Matlock and Justin Hartley in Tracker
CBS Crushed The Competition With Tracker And Matlock, But I'm More Impressed By The Audience Sizes For Its Cancelled Shows
BJ gets fed by Dr. Watson in The Righteous Gemstones
The Righteous Gemstones Star Describes Kissing And Being Fed By A Monkey On TV, And It Sounds Truly Bananas