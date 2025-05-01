After Revenge Of The Sith’s Big Box Office Return, Watch What Hayden Christensen Told Me When I Asked Him About Force Ghost Obi-Wan Kenobi And Anakin

This past weekend, droves of Star Wars fans took themselves to theaters to relive the birth of Darth Vader with the 20-year anniversary re-release of Revenge of The Sith. (The movie remains so beloved that it opened at No. 2 behind Sinners ’ fabulous second weekend !) Earlier this month, CinemaBlend actually had a quick moment with the Anakin Skywalker actor himself, Hayden Christensen, and he had a great reaction to our question about the ending of the famous villain’s arc in Star Wars.

In the Prequel Trilogy, fans watch as Anakin and Obi-Wan go from being partners and good friends to grave enemies. The whole story, of course, ends with Obi-Wan taking Anakin’s son, Luke, under his wing to learn the ways of the Force before he takes down his father, Darth Vader, and saves the galaxy. Return of the Jedi ends with the force ghost of Christensen’s Anakin and Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan smiling on Luke in the afterlife side-by-side with Yoda. Check out what we asked Hayden Christensen at Star Wars Celebration:

I think he was amused by the idea, don’t you? Hayden Christensen chuckled at our question asking the actor what he thinks force ghost Anakin and Obi-Wan might talk about before sharing his thoughts. He simply told us he thinks the pair are “just gonna hug and make up”. It’s a wholesome response that speaks to the actor’s hope for the two characters to be on the same team, and you love to see it.

Now, the actor didn’t have a lot of time because he was taking a few questions before heading to the Ahsoka panel where he reunited with Rosario Dawson , but it does make one think about what the pair of old friends might think of each other when all it said and done after their lives led each of them to feel rather betrayed by the other. Christensen certainly has a positive outlook on the whole thing.

As the tragic villain origin story goes for Anakin in Revenge of the Sith, he clashes with his mentor and friend, Obi-Wan Kenobi, after he gets corrupted by the Dark Side. During a memorable duel, Obi-Wan severs one of Anakin’s arms and both legs, and then leaves him to be burned alive after deeming him too dangerous. Anakin ultimately becomes Darth Vader, while Obi-Wan works with Yoda to have Anakin and Padme’s twins safe from harm.

Many witnessed the birth of Darth Vader in theaters over the weekend (one lucky audience even got surprised by Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson ) considering the re-release made $25 million in its first weekend back to theaters. Christensen has previously spoken about feeling “vindication” for the work on the Prequel Trilogy in recent years. Next, Christensen will be returning for Ahsoka Season 2! Oh, what a time it is for both him and Star Wars fans.