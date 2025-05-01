After Revenge Of The Sith’s Big Box Office Return, Watch What Hayden Christensen Told Me When I Asked Him About Force Ghost Obi-Wan Kenobi And Anakin
Who has the higher ground now?
This past weekend, droves of Star Wars fans took themselves to theaters to relive the birth of Darth Vader with the 20-year anniversary re-release of Revenge of The Sith. (The movie remains so beloved that it opened at No. 2 behind Sinners’ fabulous second weekend!) Earlier this month, CinemaBlend actually had a quick moment with the Anakin Skywalker actor himself, Hayden Christensen, and he had a great reaction to our question about the ending of the famous villain’s arc in Star Wars.
In the Prequel Trilogy, fans watch as Anakin and Obi-Wan go from being partners and good friends to grave enemies. The whole story, of course, ends with Obi-Wan taking Anakin’s son, Luke, under his wing to learn the ways of the Force before he takes down his father, Darth Vader, and saves the galaxy. Return of the Jedi ends with the force ghost of Christensen’s Anakin and Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan smiling on Luke in the afterlife side-by-side with Yoda. Check out what we asked Hayden Christensen at Star Wars Celebration:
A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend)
A photo posted by on
I think he was amused by the idea, don’t you? Hayden Christensen chuckled at our question asking the actor what he thinks force ghost Anakin and Obi-Wan might talk about before sharing his thoughts. He simply told us he thinks the pair are “just gonna hug and make up”. It’s a wholesome response that speaks to the actor’s hope for the two characters to be on the same team, and you love to see it.
Now, the actor didn’t have a lot of time because he was taking a few questions before heading to the Ahsoka panel where he reunited with Rosario Dawson, but it does make one think about what the pair of old friends might think of each other when all it said and done after their lives led each of them to feel rather betrayed by the other. Christensen certainly has a positive outlook on the whole thing.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
You can rewatch the whole Star Wars saga, and stay up to date on all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on Disney+. A Disney+ subscription starts at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
As the tragic villain origin story goes for Anakin in Revenge of the Sith, he clashes with his mentor and friend, Obi-Wan Kenobi, after he gets corrupted by the Dark Side. During a memorable duel, Obi-Wan severs one of Anakin’s arms and both legs, and then leaves him to be burned alive after deeming him too dangerous. Anakin ultimately becomes Darth Vader, while Obi-Wan works with Yoda to have Anakin and Padme’s twins safe from harm.
Many witnessed the birth of Darth Vader in theaters over the weekend (one lucky audience even got surprised by Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson) considering the re-release made $25 million in its first weekend back to theaters. Christensen has previously spoken about feeling “vindication” for the work on the Prequel Trilogy in recent years. Next, Christensen will be returning for Ahsoka Season 2! Oh, what a time it is for both him and Star Wars fans.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Jensen Ackles' New Prime Video Show Got Some Big News, But The Cast Of Another Action-Packed Series Is Still Waiting: 'Oh Lord, We Hope'
As NBC’s Grosse Pointe Garden Society Waits On A Renewal, The Showrunners Address Rumors Of Being Sent ‘To Die’ On Friday Nights