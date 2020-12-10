12 Citizen Kane Behind-The-Scenes Facts To Know Before Watching Netflix's Mank

Orson Welles Attributed Citizen Kane's Most Inventive Camerawork To Ignorance

Citizen Kane's biggest feather in its cap in terms of cinematography is its unique use of deep focus and other filming techniques, and its breaking of taboo in building and showing sets with ceilings. Welles would go on to state in several interviews that one of the greatest things that led to that was his own ignorance, and not knowing what should and shouldn't be done making a movie. This meant it wasn't difficult for cinematographer Gregg Toland to convince him of some unconventional shots, many of which led to what made the film so iconic. Had Welles had more experience in the filmmaking world, Citizen Kane may not have been as iconic as it still is today.