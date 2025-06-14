If You're Ready To Watch The 7 Alfred Hitchcock Movies Streaming On Netflix, Here's The Order I Suggest

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. There once was a time when I had only heard of Alfred Hitchcock. But then, Covid happened, and I was stuck inside, so I watched a lot of Alfred Hitchcock movies . Now, I’m a huge fan!

Besides directing one of the greatest movies to ever win Best Picture (that being 1940’s Rebecca), he also has a track record for directing some of the most memorable movies of all time. That’s why there’s a good chance that he’s your favorite director’s favorite director, or, at least in their top 10.

So, with Netflix recently adding seven classic Hitchcock films to their service, I thought now was as good a time as any to make some recommendations. And, guess what? I recommend all of them! But, what order should you watch them in? Well, just like in my article on what movies to watch if you want to get into Kubrick , I thought I’d do the same for Hitchcock. So, first…

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Start Off With Rear Window

Rear Window, which stars Jimmy Stewart, Grace Kelly, and Raymond Burr, among others, might just be the perfect movie, so why not start there?

What could be considered a bottle movie, because it mostly happens in one location, the story concerns a photographer confined to a wheelchair (Stewart) who spends most of his days looking out his window through one of his cameras or binoculars. Well, one day, he thinks he witnesses a murder, and he spends a great portion of the film trying to make sure that he saw what he thinks he saw…only to end up in possible danger himself.

Honestly, Rear Window might be my favorite Hitchcock film. The tension is through the roof, and Raymond Burr makes for the perfect suspect. The film also feels extremely hot, as all the characters are commenting on the heat.

I mainly think you should start here because it’s a great introduction to Hitchcock, but also Jimmy Stewart, who appears in two more movies on this list.

So really, start wherever you want (they’re all good – though, I actually wouldn’t start with the last three on this list). But, if you’re wondering where to jump in, Rear Window is my recommendation. Okay, next…

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Move On To The Birds

Hitchcock’s bread and butter was the suspense thriller. While many of his films had horrific elements, it’s often believed that he only really made three TRUE horror movies, those being Frenzy (Which is on this list), Psycho (Also on this list), and The Birds.

If you’re a big fan of horror , you’re in luck, since all three Hitchcock horror flicks are currently on Netflix. That said, I think you should watch The Birds first since it's in color. Now, I know some people actually like black and white movies (I certainly do), and Frenzy is also in color. But, when it comes to classic Hitchcock movies, this one is pretty high up there.

Starring Jessica Tandy, Rod Taylor, and Tippi Hedren in her film debut, The Birds is about exactly what it sounds like: birds. Actually, let me rephrase. It’s about KILLER birds. Yes, there’s more to the film, of course (there’s a love story between Taylor and Hedren’s characters), but the film is primarily about Californians being attacked by birds.

It’s pretty terrifying. Do you remember The Happening? Well, The Birds is like that, but actually good (sorry Shyamalan fans). My favorite thing about it is that we don’t exactly know WHY birds are starting to attack people, making it all the eerier.

So, The Birds, and then…

(Image credit: Paramount)

Slide Into Psycho

Probably Hitchcock’s most famous film, you know the story of Psycho. And, if you don’t, then at least you know the main theme by Bernard Herrmann .

The basis for the excellent Anthony Hopkins/Helen Mirren Hitchcock biopic (which you can also watch on Netflix), Psycho stars Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, and many others, in a truly disturbing horror movie from 1960.

I won’t spoil it for you just in case all you know about it is the infamous shower scene, but it’s mostly about an embezzler (Leigh) who finds her way to a hotel tended by a seemingly milquetoast proprietor (Bates), and then…stuff happens.

Again, you probably know what happens, but I’m intentionally being vague. I could have started you here, but since it’s black and white (it’s actually the only black and white film on this list), and since it’s such a disturbing picture (even by today’s standards), I thought I would drop it here.

Personally, it’s not my favorite Hitchcock movie, but it’s so iconic that now is a good time to watch it. Moving on...

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Man Who Knew Too Much Should Be Next

Would you believe that this is the second The Man Who Knew Too Much that Hitchcock made? The first was in 1934, and it starred Leslie Banks and Peter Lorre.

The second stars Doris Day and Jimmy Stewart, and it came out in 1956. While most people prefer the second one to the first, don’t sleep on the 1934 version. It’s really good, too (and different)!

Anyway, the 1956 version – which is where the song, “Que, Sera Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)” comes from – is about a husband and wife (Stewart and Day, respectively), whose son is kidnapped after they witness a murder, and they pretty much have to work on their own to recover him. That’s a brief synopsis, but the film is mostly great because of just how tense it feels.

Definitely one of Hitchcock’s most exciting films, TMWKTM is constantly twisting and turning like a good mystery suspense thriller should. Stewart and Day make for a great pairing, and the Marrakesh setting is interesting and unique.

I’m putting this one here because it’s a lot breezier than Psycho, and it makes for a good Stewart segue into the next movie.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Now Would Be A Good Time For Vertigo

I’ll be honest with you. Vertigo is one of my least favorite Hitchcock movies. I find it extremely slow and plodding. However, much like I don’t love Kurbick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, I still know it’s considered his magnum opus, which is why I put it at the top when ranking his films .

The same could be said for Vertigo, which is often considered Hitchcock’s masterpiece. In fact, in Sight & Sound’s Greatest Films of All Time poll of 2012, it received the highest honor, knocking Citizen Kane off the top spot, which it held for years.

In other words, it’s definitely worth a watch. Starring Jimmy Stewart and Kim Novak, the story is about a former police detective (Stewart) who is traumatized by the death of his colleague, as he fell off a roof. Stewart's character is hired to look after an old friend’s wife, as she seems to be suicidal, but then, things delve into deep, psychological territories that probably need multiple viewings to really appreciate.

It’s not a bad movie. Like I said, it’s considered Hitchcock’s masterpiece. But, I would never start anybody here, because it just doesn’t move like his other films.

However, if you have the patience and love deep, psychological movies, then Vertigo is your film. So now…

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I Think You’re Ready To Check Out Frenzy

Okay, so get this. I actually prefer Frenzy to Vertigo. It’s about a serial killer who strangles women with a necktie.

However, as Hitchcock’s penultimate film (and the only one that’s rated-R), I couldn’t put it above his more classic movies, even though I really like it.

The killer is actually a rapist (played by Barry Foster), and for a lot of the film, our protagonist (played by Jon Finch) is trying to uncover the murderer…especially when it’s suspected that it’s him.

This is a really sordid film, and interesting since it distinctly takes place in London.

I only put it down here because I feel it feeds into his final film…

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Now Close With Family Plot

It’s strange that Hitchcock’s final film would have such comedic elements, but what’s even stranger is that Netflix even has it.

Now, Family Plot is not “bad,” per se. It’s about a hokey psychic (Barbara Harris) and her boyfriend (Bruce Dern) who are tasked to find a nephew who is all grown up now, but was once put up for adoption.

But, it turns out that the nephew turned out to be the murdering type, and he and his girlfriend (Karen Black) don’t like being followed, leading to a pretty wild time.

Again, Family Plot isn’t bad, but there are so many other Hitchcock films I’d like to recommend to you, but can’t, because this is the last one available on Netflix.

Either way, I hope you enjoy these flicks!