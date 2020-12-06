Why Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Was ‘Freaking Out’ Before Shooting One Of The Movie’s Key Scenes

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (or Borat 2) was the perfect return for Sacha Baron Cohen’s famous Kazakhstani journalist, but the true breakout of the movie was the character’s daughter, Tutar. Played perfectly by newcomer Maria Bakalova, the character begins as a naïve and poorly treated child to a confident and courageous young woman. Of course, during her journey she has more than a few raunchy and hilarious moments, which did create some challenges for Bakalova. One of these came before one of the film’s funniest scenes, and it had the young actress “freaking out.”