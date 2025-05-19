Scarlett Johansson Recalls Filming Black Widow’s Interrogation Scene From The Avengers, And I’m Surprised By What She Found Most ‘Difficult’
Every character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has at least one iconic scene that defines the character. For Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, that scene might be the first time we see the character in The Avengers. She’s tied to a chair, and yet what follows is one of the best action sequences in the entire movie. Interestingly, the hardest part of the scene for the actress wasn’t the action, it was the language.
Looking back at the moment with Vanity Fair, Johansson gives most of the credit to her stunt double, Heidi Moneymaker. The actress says that due to the constraints of the scene, being tied to a chair, she was simply unable to do most of what was required. She explained…
While stunt people are supposed to remain hidden, as Johasson points out, even simple movements can give away the truth, so the actor and stunt people have to work together to create the character.
While many actors do a lot of their own stunts, and Tom Cruise does them all, Scarlett Johansson does some, while letting the talented stunt team take care of the rest. ScarJo may not have been the person we see in camera in most of the action sequence, but there are certainly shots that are clearly her. She went on to discuss how she worked with the stunt team to decide what parts of the fight scene she would do, and how the complete sequence blended her and her stunt double together. She continued…
It certainly sounds like all this was a complicated sequence to put together. One can imagine that fighting while tied down would be a unique position even for a professional stuntperson. Having said that, Scarlett Johansson says the hardest part of the whole scene wasn’t the stunts, it was learning to speak a few lines of Russian. She said…
To be fair, trying to not only learn to pronounce a few lines in a language you don’t speak, but also do it in a way that sounds like you do speak it, is probably not easy.
Scarlett Johansson is done with the MCU, unless she returns in a new role like Robert Downey Jr. But we'll always have these great scenes to remember her and Black Widow.
