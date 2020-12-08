Way More Kingsman Movies Are Coming, So Buckle Up

Leave a Comment
Right now, the world is still waiting for Kingsman director/franchise steward Matthew Vaughn’s latest efforts to hit the screen, as the release of The King’s Man was postponed until February 2021. And that’s on top of the fact that fans of Vaughn’s adaptation of Mark Millar’s espionage-driven comic series are still anticipating a sequel to the most recent film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. But wait, dear readers, there’s more. As of today, it’s been announced that way more Kingsman movies are in the works, and you’ll want to buckle up, because the lucky number that's been thrown into the air is seven.
The news came from the CEO of Marv Group, Zygi Kamasa. As the overseer of the media empire that originated from Matthew Vaughn’s Marv Films, Kamasa made a huge statement at a UK financial summit that Deadline picked up on. Which led to the news that seven more Kingsman movies are on the way, as well as the following aggressive plans for expansion:
We want to grow the business and the output. We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world.
So in case you lost count, that’s four franchises Marv Group is looking to get into development; which includes Kingsman’s seven films and the TV show we were previously promised. That’s a pretty tall order if your name’s not Marvel Studios, and that’s even considering the fact that Kingsman sequels would fall under the same Disney corporate umbrella as that very studio. Why and how could there possibly be so many films being cooked up under the property that helped make Taron Egerton a certifiable star?
Well, that number could include projects that are present and accounted for, such as the third Kingsman movie that’s supposed to conclude the story between Eggsy and Harry. Supposedly titled Kingsman: The Blue Blood, that film’s already scripted and even has some seeds to its story sewn in the upcoming World War I prequel, The King’s Man. Not to mention, there’s a spinoff in the works for the US version of Kingsman, the Statesman organization; so there’s a lot of potential already on the table.
But as Matthew Vaughn previously mentioned during the reveal of those Statesman plans, there’s plenty of opportunity for other spinoffs in the Kingsman universe. Not to mention, with The King’s Man now in play, sequels to that Ralph Fiennes-led spy caper might generate sequels that would be included in that seven film tab. Of course, that depends on whether or not The King’s Man counts as part of the Kingsman franchise, or is considered one of the “other franchises” being developed.
Development of this bevy of Bond-inspired action is, obviously, in early phases. So we’re going to have to wait and see how the future of Kingsman potentially pans out. However, don’t be surprised if details start to come out after the release of The King’s Man, which is slated to make its debut on February 12, 2021. Please check out our 2021 release schedule, should you want to see what else is looking to cross swords. And remember, “manners maketh man.”