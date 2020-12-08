Way More Kingsman Movies Are Coming, So Buckle Up

Right now, the world is still waiting for Kingsman director/franchise steward Matthew Vaughn’s latest efforts to hit the screen, as the release of The King’s Man was postponed until February 2021. And that’s on top of the fact that fans of Vaughn’s adaptation of Mark Millar’s espionage-driven comic series are still anticipating a sequel to the most recent film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. But wait, dear readers, there’s more. As of today, it’s been announced that way more Kingsman movies are in the works, and you’ll want to buckle up, because the lucky number that's been thrown into the air is seven.