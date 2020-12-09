The Key Star Trek Character Quentin Tarantino Had 'So Much Fun' Working On For His R-Rated Movie

Between those two movies, as well as the one Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley worked on that would star a brand-new cast of characters and involve a deadly virus, Paramount certainly is lacking for choices on how to keep the Star Trek film series going. The question is which one will the studio pick, or if the studio will continue to keep the pause button pressed on Star Trek cinematic endeavors. At least Star Trek fans can take comfort in the TV side of the franchise being back up and running with shows like Discovery and Picard, with plenty more to follow.