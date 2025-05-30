David Fincher's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Spinoff Has Found Its First New Actors To Join Brad Pitt, And I'm Really Digging These Choices

Back in April, we heard Brad Pitt and David Fincher would be reuniting (have you heard of two little movies called Se7en and Fight Club) for a spinoff for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood. Now it sounds like this exciting project is really coming to fruition as two exciting actors reportedly join.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Caan of the Hawaii Five-0 reboot series and Elizabeth Debicki from The Crown and Tenet are going to star alongside Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth in the upcoming movie. They are not at all who I would have expected in this movie, but that's part of why I'm very much on board with the casting news.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Here's a picture of Elizabeth Debicki above, and of course immediately I have to wonder if the actress will be playing Cliff Booth's wife of not. As we learned in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, he had a wife named Billie, who we learned Cliff really did kill with his speargun after it became a widespread debate from the movie. THR says it's set in a time period after the ending of Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, so that's unlikely... unless she comically comes back to life. Honestly, that would be amazing to watch.

I could also see Debicki playing some sort of Hollywood starlet who Cliff Booth falls in love with after the death of his late wife. Billie's sister? It's all just guesses on my end at this point. However, the report does say there are two female roles being cast for the movie: a bar owner and trophy wife. She could be one of those, or neither.

Debicki memorably played the Tenet character that received all sorts of backlash along with beautifully playing Diana, Princess of Wales in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

I can also totally see Scott Caan (in the above photo) playing another stuntman, like Cliff. He and Brad Pitt look alike too, so maybe they could do something with that. Oh, and Caan's casting is a total reunion from Ocean's Eleven, since they were both in that together back in the day.

The untitled project from David Fincher is being made for those with a Netflix subscription after Quentin Tarantino wrote up the script for himself, but decided to put it to the side. That is, until Brad Pitt apparently asked if Fincher could helm it for him. Pitt must have really loved the script. He did win his first and only acting Oscar for the Supporting Actor category in 2020 because of Tarantino's ninth movie.

The new movie is apparently going to be filmed this July in California, which means we could actually see this Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood spinoff next year! We'll keep you updated as more casting information comes out.