How Safety Wound Up At Disney+ After A 14-Year Journey

So when Disney+ announced a few years ago that they were gonna kind of launch this service, I brought it back over to Disney, and the timing was perfect. They loved the idea, and it was a whole new regime, Sean Bailey and a bunch of great executives over there. So we kinda continued to work on the script, brought in Randy McKinnon, terrific writer, and then [Reginald Hudlin] came in on the project. And you know [you] just have to put together the right team, and have the very best script you can, and put it together. Then all of a sudden we were making it. We knew that once we were making it, that the movie should be successful based on what we were saying and what was on the page. It’s exciting to see this everything come together, and I’m really happy for this to finally get out into the world.