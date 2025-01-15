What Major TV Shows Are Canceled And Ending In 2025? An Updated List

As easy as it is to celebrate all of the big 2025 TV premieres that will be hitting the small screen over time, that doesn't quite reverse the more sour feelings inspired by the abundance of series bowing out this year, not to mention everything that audiences hoped would come back to no avail. Cancellations are the worst.

So while marking your calendar with all the new Netflix shows on the way, as well as all the big 2025 movies hitting theaters, let's all join together in lamenting the decisions that led to all the shows listed below coming to an end.

Shows Set For Planned Endings In 2025

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Andor (Disney+)

Number Of Seasons: 2

While the original plan for the upcoming Star Wars project was for a five-season run, the massive scope involved (and thus the enormous budget reported) meant that showrunner Tony Gilroy was limited to just two seasons to tell the entire prequelized story of Gabriel Luna's Cassian Andor. Final Episode: TBA to follow Season 2 premiere on April 22, 2025.

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Number Of Seasons: 4

It's unclear exactly why Peacock chose to make Season 4 the final one for its dramatized Fresh Prince reboot, but given the lower episode count (eight instead of ten) and three-month stretch between the Season 3 finale and the final season renewal, it's likely the lower viewership combined with rising budgets to force execs' hands. Final Episode: TBA in 2025

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Number Of Seasons: 8

Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's animated adult comedy will be Netflix's longest-running original non-kids series when Season 8 arrives, and there doesn't appear to be any straightforward reason for it to be ending, beyond the fact that its characters have been in middle school for seven years now. Final Episode: TBA in 2025

Billy The Kid (MGM+)

Number Of Seasons: 3

Though Billy the Kid was touted as being one of MGM+'s three biggest shows for its second season, the burgeoning streaming service decided in October 2023 to make the impending third season the finale one. Historically speaking, Billy the Kid didn't exactly live to a ripe old age, so it makes sense for the show to be somewhat limited in season number. Final Episode: TBA in 2025

(Image credit: Netflix)

Blood Of Zeus (Netflix)

Number Of Seasons: 3

Netflix's epic-scale animated action-adventure Blood of Zeus has been a critical darling for its sharp animation and effective voice actors, but never quite became as much of a mainstream hit as some of the streamer's other American anime, and the creators announced at SDCC 2024 that the series was ordered for a third and final season to debut in 2025. Final Episode: TBA in 2025

Bosch: Legacy (Prime Video)

Number Of Seasons: 3

Titus Welliver's now-retired Harry Bosch is getting his swan song in the third season of Bosch: Legacy ahead of the Maggie Q-starring spinoff set to debut in the back half of 2025. The series' end coincided with the confirmation that Amazon Freevee was going away in light of Prime Video launching its ad-based tier, and while no hyper-specific reasons have surfaced for why the series is ending with Season 3, it's theorized that the show's questionable value for advertisers played into it. Final Episode: TBA in 2025

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Number Of Seasons: 6

The Karate Kid franchise follow-up Cobra Kai was revealed to be ending with Season 6 back in January 2023, when creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg released a Netflix-emblazoned letter to fans that addressed their goal to end Johnny, Daniel, and other characters' stories on their own terms, possibly implying the streaming service did not show interest in continuing with a seventh season. Final Episode: The final 8 episodes comprising Season 6 Part 3 will drop on Thursday, February 13.

The Conners (ABC)

Number Of Seasons: 7

The Conners wasn't originally intended to go beyond a single season clearing up Roseanne issues, yet John Goodman & Co. are returning for their eighth year, which will officially be its final one due to a combination of salaries, schedules and dwindling viewership, with only six episodes ordered up to close out this beloved sitcom universe. Final Episode: TBA in Spring 2025

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Number Of Seasons: 6

Hulu ordered up the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale ahead of Season 5's heavy cliffhanger ending, with creator Bruce Miller saying he was given the opportunity to close out June's story on his own terms. That announcement, which coincided with development confirmation on adapting Margaret Atwood's sequel tale The Testaments, happened back in September 2022, with strikes and other factors delaying the production's start until Summer 2024. Final Episode: TBA in Spring 2025

(Image credit: Kevin Estrada/FOX)

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Number Of Seasons: 5

With flagship drama 9-1-1 having previously shifted from Fox to ABC, Rob Lowe's 9-1-1: Lone Star spinoff was immediately theorized as a future goner, and such rumors persisted ahead of its strike-delayed premiere, right up until the point in September 2024 when it was confirmed ahead of the Season 5 premiere that it would serve as the final season. Drooping ratings from year to year likely meshed with budget issues to inspire this particular cancellation. Final Episode: February 3, 2025

Squid Game (Netflix)

Number Of Seasons: 3

Months ahead of the premiere of its globe-conquering second season, Squid Game Season 3 was ordered up in July 2024, with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirming in the announcement that it would be the final outing. Though he didn't even originally plan for Season 2 to happen, Hwang has spoken since about seeing a third season as the natural conclusion for the characters and games. Final Episode: TBA late 2025

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Number Of Seasons: 5

Since their earliest days working on the project, Matt and Ross Duffer envisioned that Stranger Things Season 5 would likely be the time to conclude things, assuming (correctly) that four wouldn't be enough. The duo confirmed that to be reality in June 2022, well before the Hollywood strikes pushed back filming and premiere plans. Final Episode: TBA in 2025

Upload (Prime Video)

Number Of Seasons: 4

The tech-afterlife comedy Upload was initially conceived for a four-season arc, according to creator Greg Daniels, and while that number wasn't always guaranteed, the quirky satire has proven successful enough for Amazon execs to take the characters to their natural conclusions with a final season. Final Episode: TBA in 2025

You (Netflix)

Number Of Seasons: 5

Ahead of the 2023 strikes, Netflix put the word out that Penn Badgley's killer thriller You was getting a fifth and final season. Though no reasoning was given, it's possible that part of the decision stemmed from co-creator and showrunner Sara Gamble exiting the series (amicably) and being replaced by a pair of EPs taking her spot to tell Joe Goldberg's swan song. Final Episode: TBA in 2025

Shows That Were Straight-Up Canceled For 2025

(Image credit: HBO)

The Franchise (HBO)

Number Of Seasons: 1

Five or so weeks after wrapping its highly chaotic chronicling of superhero blockbuster Tecto: Eye of the Storm, the abundantly satirical comedy The Franchise faced its somewhat ironic cancellation after a single, non-franchising season, albeit a well-received one. While the HBO spokesperson who confirmed the cancellation to Deadline in early January didn't explain the reasoning, the show's seemingly limited viewership likely didn't justify its budget. Final Episode: Aired on November 24, 2024

Harlem (Prime Video)

Number Of Seasons: 3

Fans only learned the Meagan Good-starring comedy Harlem would be ending when Prime Video released the first trailer for Season 3 on January 8, 2025, more than a year after the third batch of episodes was ordered with no hint that they would conclude the series. But neither that reveal, nor the follow-up from creator Tracy Oliver, addressed a reason for the surprise decision. Final Episode: The final two Season 3 episodes will stream on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur (Disney+)

Number Of Seasons: 2

In October 2024, several of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's excellent cast members confirmed Disney+ canceled the animated Marvel Comics adaptation following executive producer Steve Loter's cryptic online hints. No specific reasons have been confirmed, but there's a silver lining in that fans will still get to see more episodes, as the animation team was still working on nine episodes when the cancellation news dropped. Final Episode: TBA in 2025