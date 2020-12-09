As We Get Closer To The Holiday, Looks Like Walt Disney World Is Hitting Capacity

Whether we'll see Walt Disney World increase capacity limits right now or not is hard to say. The current limits are likely in place with the understanding that proper social distancing and other precautions can still be managed even if the parks are "full." While I'm sure the resort will increase its capacity as soon as it is able to do so, Disney has also shown a willingness to take things slow in order to be certain that safety measures are followed. Walt Disney World has already announced that the parks will not remain open until midnight on New Year's Eve, as has been the tradition in other years, so Disney fans looking to celebrate the new year will need to make other plans.