The Godfather Coda And 10 Other Famous Director’s Cuts To Check Out

It’s been 30 years since The Godfather saga came to a close with The Godfather Part III, but Francis Ford Coppola has revisited his often maligned finale with The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, a reworked cut that was released digitally and on Blu-Ray on Dec. 8.

Director’s cuts are curious things. Sometimes they come about when a studio takes the reins away from a director; sometimes they only address a small details.

Let’s take a look at what makes Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Coda different from its predecessor, as well as other famous director’s cuts. (Warning, some spoilers ahead)