Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How Indiana Jones 5’s Director Oh So Casually Alerted His Fans To The Major Harrison Ford News

Harrison For in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Last night's massive Investor Day presentation from Disney dropped a ton of news. Some of it was updates on movies and series that we knew were on the way, a lot of it was brand new announcements of projects that had never been revealed, or at least not confirmed. One of the movies that was only briefly touched on was the fifth Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford. While we knew the movie was in development, it's been in development hell for all that time, continually being delayed. Last night Disney confirmed a lot of details that already been reported, and that meant the film's director could finally start talking about it.

It was first reported back in February that Steven Spielberg was stepping away from directing duties on Indiana Jones 5. At the time, the word was that Logan director James Mangold was in talks to take over the project. However, Disney never confirmed those reports. That is, until last night. As part of the Lucasfilm presentation at the Disney Investor Day last night, studio head Kathleen Kennedy finally confirmed that Mangold is, in fact, bringing the man with the hat back, and Mangold, just played it all off on Twitter like it was no big deal.

Needless to say, yeah, there was something going on. The announcement from Kathleen Kennedy that Indiana Jones 5 is now in pre-production is certainly not the same thing as saying the movie is actually getting ready to shoot, but it's a step forward that the movie had yet to actually reach. And the fact that James Mangold is now allowed to publicly admit that he's directing the movie is probably a load off his mind. Having said that, he hasn't actually posted anything else on Twitter since his mild troll to Indiana Jones fans.

Among all the other announcements last night, the Indiana Jones news almost felt like an after thought. Because we've been waiting for it for so long there's certainly a feeling that until something more tangible happens, it's still something that exists in the ether. Still, the fact that Disney did finally confirm that James Mangold is helming the project and Harrison Ford will be back in the title role, is something.

Most importantly, if the movie is in the pre-production stage, that likely means that the script for the film is done, or close enough to it that things like location scouting can be done. The script had been the clear sticking point, as a number of high profile scribes had taken a shot at the film over the last few years, and it seemed none of them had put together something that was making everybody happy. We would appear to finally be there now, so the movie can finally move forward.

Indiana Jones 5 is currently set to open in theaters in July 2022.

Up Next

How Harrison Ford Is Still Able To Make Indiana Jones 5 At 77
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

How The Mandalorian Referenced Han And Greedo's Classic 'Who Shot First?" Scene From A New Hope television 3w How The Mandalorian Referenced Han And Greedo's Classic 'Who Shot First?" Scene From A New Hope Nick Venable
Solo: A Star Wars Story Director Ron Howard Reveals Harrison Ford’s Reaction news 1M Solo: A Star Wars Story Director Ron Howard Reveals Harrison Ford’s Reaction Corey Chichizola
Harrison Ford Delivers Touching Tribute To Sean Connery Following Indiana Jones Star's Death news 1M Harrison Ford Delivers Touching Tribute To Sean Connery Following Indiana Jones Star's Death Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Let Him Go Nov 6, 2020 Let Him Go 9
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Jun 11, 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rating TBD
Tom And Jerry Mar 5, 2021 Tom And Jerry Rating TBD
The Personal History Of David Copperfield Aug 28, 2020 The Personal History Of David Copperfield Rating TBD
How Marvel's Kevin Feige Paid Tribute To Chadwick Boseman While Revealing Plans For Black Panther Universe TBD How Marvel's Kevin Feige Paid Tribute To Chadwick Boseman While Revealing Plans For Black Panther Universe Rating TBD
Tom Hanks’ News Of The World Was Screened, Here’s What Critics Are Saying TBD Tom Hanks’ News Of The World Was Screened, Here’s What Critics Are Saying Rating TBD
Warner Bros. Head Honcho Reveals How The Decision Was Made To Take Wonder Woman 1984 And More To HBO Max TBD Warner Bros. Head Honcho Reveals How The Decision Was Made To Take Wonder Woman 1984 And More To HBO Max Rating TBD
Is Daredevil's Charlie Cox Heading To One Of Disney+'s New Marvel TV Shows? TBD Is Daredevil's Charlie Cox Heading To One Of Disney+'s New Marvel TV Shows? Rating TBD
Friday And Dark Knight Actor Tiny Lister Dead At 62 After Possibly Contracting COVID-19 TBD Friday And Dark Knight Actor Tiny Lister Dead At 62 After Possibly Contracting COVID-19 Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information