How Indiana Jones 5’s Director Oh So Casually Alerted His Fans To The Major Harrison Ford News

Last night's massive Investor Day presentation from Disney dropped a ton of news. Some of it was updates on movies and series that we knew were on the way, a lot of it was brand new announcements of projects that had never been revealed, or at least not confirmed. One of the movies that was only briefly touched on was the fifth Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford. While we knew the movie was in development, it's been in development hell for all that time, continually being delayed. Last night Disney confirmed a lot of details that already been reported, and that meant the film's director could finally start talking about it.