Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Director Told The Cutest Story About How He’s ‘Brainwashing’ His Young Son Into Becoming A Marvel Fan

News
By published

Love this BTS story from the pre-filming of Brand New Day.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in &quot;Spider-Man: No Way Home.&quot;
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

After a successful run with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton is adding another Marvel movie to the order of the universe with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After the title of the fourth Tom Holland film was unveiled, the director told a personal story during Sony's 2025 CinemaCon panel that’s worth sharing with even the casual Spider fans out there.

I love a good pop culture crossover with a major franchise, and Cretton recently shared with MCU fans that his son’s first word was not exactly traditional. Instead, as he’s been prepping for the upcoming Marvel film there’s been a lot of Peter Parker stuff laying about, and his kid has been attracted to the material like moth to a flame.

I’m not sure if I should be proud of this, but my 1-year old son’s first word was Spider-Man. It wasn’t really my fault, he just happened to see an issue of Spider-Man Most Wanted on my bedside table… he just kept pointing at it, and I said ‘Spider-man.’ Now, he will point across the room at a tiny sticker of that face and just say [it]. Which feels like early brainwashing.

The director may not know exactly how to feel about this development, but I find it very endearing. I get how it might lead to some sticky feelings at home, sure, as I have no idea how Cretton and his partner feel about their kid choosing “Spider-Man” over Mama or Dadda. But for someone who is currently in the deep end of Marvel planning, it’s sort of fitting the character is a major part of his kid’s milestones too.

Destin Daniel Cretton went on to say that he and the creative team have really had the best time planning for this major gig in Tom Holland’s notable summer of 2026 films. He said they’ve been “nerding out” over stuff like the suit, and I’m totally champing at the bit to see it rather than hear about it.

To say that it’s an honor to be standing on this stage is a pretty big understatement. We’re all just daily nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we really haven’t seen before.

Unfortunately, time is both a friend and foe in this case. While there’s plenty to look forward to in the Spidey universe and I do enjoy the anticipation of an upcoming movie release, we still have quite a long while for this next movie to hit the big screen. In fact, the movie is expected to only begin filming in the summer months, and is targeting a July of 2026 release. We've heard some casting rumors, but nothing really concrete outside of the new movie's name.

But if this story is any indication, Destin Daniel Cretton may have to keep an eye out. We already know that little guy is paying attention, and as they say.... out of the mouths of babes...

TOPICS
Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about spider man

'It Was Hard Not To See Norman Osborn.’ Finn Wolfhard Recalls His Spidey Senses Tingling While Working With Willem Dafoe

Ahead Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Franchise’s Flash Thompson Actor Shares One Hope For The Character (And I Have Mixed Feelings)

Netflix's The Four Seasons Ended With A Way In For Season 2 To Happen, And I Already Have Ideas About What Could Be Next
See more latest
Most Popular
Kanye West on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
As Kanye West Plans To Sue His Dentist For Alleged Malpractice, An Insider Drops Claims About The Real Reason He’s Taking Legal Action
Ben Affleck in Dunkin Donuts commercial
Ben Affleck Is Allegedly ‘Determined’ To Find Love Again, But There’s Apparently One ‘Obstacle’ In His Way
Jake and another firefighter holding Bode back as he looks at a burning building.
I Was Convinced I Knew Who'd Die After Fire Country's Season 3 Finale, But The Cast's Comments Are Making Me Unsure
At a football game, Bane (Tom Hardy) addressed the crowd through a microphone, bundled up in a winter coat and mask.
Tom Hardy Has A Funny Response After Admitting Fans Ask Him All The Time To Do The Bane Voice
Don Johnson, Sean Teale, Joshua Jackson and Phillipa Soo are shown in the trailer for ABC&#039;s Doctor Odyssey.
Doctor Odyssey’s Fate Is Still Unknown Heading Into Season Finale, And I’m Starting To Worry About The Fate Of One Character
Daniel Craig smiles while laughing in an interrogation in No Time To Die.
There's One James Bond Scene I Would Never Have Guessed Daniel Craig Actually Shot, And I Need To Talk About It
Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson in Good Burger 2
Yes, People Call Kenan Thompson Kel All The Time. The SNL Icon Reveals How He Feels About The Fan Mixup
From left to right: Sheryl Lee Ralph holding Ava&#039;s shoulder, Tyler James Williams looking down, Janelle James looking forward, Lisa Ann Walter hiding behind Janelle&#039;s shoulder, Quinta Brunson looking scared and Chris Perfetti gasping.
There Was A Pretty Cool Easter Egg With Ava's Firing And Rehiring On Abbott Elementary That You May Not Have Noticed
Jumba looks back in worry, as Pleakley admires his wig in a mirror in Lilo &amp; Stitch.
While Lilo And Stitch's Director Tried To Stick To Pleakley's Roots, There's A Solid Reason Behind The Character's Big Change
Alexandra Daddario in The White Lotus and Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You
After Alexandra Daddario Rocked A Cotton Candy Dress, Sydney Sweeney Wore The Perfect Pink Version