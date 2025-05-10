Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Director Told The Cutest Story About How He’s ‘Brainwashing’ His Young Son Into Becoming A Marvel Fan

After a successful run with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton is adding another Marvel movie to the order of the universe with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After the title of the fourth Tom Holland film was unveiled , the director told a personal story during Sony's 2025 CinemaCon panel that’s worth sharing with even the casual Spider fans out there.

I love a good pop culture crossover with a major franchise, and Cretton recently shared with MCU fans that his son’s first word was not exactly traditional. Instead, as he’s been prepping for the upcoming Marvel film there’s been a lot of Peter Parker stuff laying about, and his kid has been attracted to the material like moth to a flame.

I’m not sure if I should be proud of this, but my 1-year old son’s first word was Spider-Man. It wasn’t really my fault, he just happened to see an issue of Spider-Man Most Wanted on my bedside table… he just kept pointing at it, and I said ‘Spider-man.’ Now, he will point across the room at a tiny sticker of that face and just say [it]. Which feels like early brainwashing.

The director may not know exactly how to feel about this development, but I find it very endearing. I get how it might lead to some sticky feelings at home, sure, as I have no idea how Cretton and his partner feel about their kid choosing “Spider-Man” over Mama or Dadda. But for someone who is currently in the deep end of Marvel planning, it’s sort of fitting the character is a major part of his kid’s milestones too.

Destin Daniel Cretton went on to say that he and the creative team have really had the best time planning for this major gig in Tom Holland’s notable summer of 2026 films . He said they’ve been “nerding out” over stuff like the suit, and I’m totally champing at the bit to see it rather than hear about it.

To say that it’s an honor to be standing on this stage is a pretty big understatement. We’re all just daily nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we really haven’t seen before.

Unfortunately, time is both a friend and foe in this case. While there’s plenty to look forward to in the Spidey universe and I do enjoy the anticipation of an upcoming movie release, we still have quite a long while for this next movie to hit the big screen. In fact, the movie is expected to only begin filming in the summer months, and is targeting a July of 2026 release. We've heard some casting rumors, but nothing really concrete outside of the new movie's name.

But if this story is any indication, Destin Daniel Cretton may have to keep an eye out. We already know that little guy is paying attention, and as they say.... out of the mouths of babes...