Is It Worth Going To Walt Disney World During A Pandemic? We Investigate

Walt Disney World Transportation: Disney Public Transportation Vs. You Personal Car

Disney has plenty of options for transportation, both in terms of people being able to drive themselves to the parks and park for FREE right now if they are staying at a Disney resort. In your car your family gets a bit of a reprieve from the masks, while masks are required when you are taking Disney public transportation, just like in the parks. Social distancing is also a big deal. On the boats, circles were marked off on the ground to show people where to stand. Buses are no longer as crowded as they have been in the past either. Lots of accommodations are being made to make sure people can move around safely.

Because transport is going to be more dependent on what you have available, so in this case I didn't go deep into the pros and cons, but simply focused on the various options.