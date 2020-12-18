Batman And Robin: Turns Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Made Way More Money Than George Clooney

George Clooney went on to say that it’s not just him who thinks so. He said even the late Joel Schumacher, who died back in June, admits that the movie just didn’t work. I don’t know about you, but it's movies like Batman & Robin that really makes me appreciate the other, better Batman and superhero films. It goes to show how difficult it can be and is to adapt comic book characters in a grounded and fun way to the big screen. Uma’s Poison Ivy is still iconic and, well, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze is too, in a funny kind of way.